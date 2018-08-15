WATCH | Nasty C has had A LOT of money stolen from him

TshisaLIVE

Nasty C went to Sway In The Morning again and he spilt a lot of tea.

15 August 2018
When Nasty C took the hot seat with Sway In The Morning recently he decided to get some things off his chest, like how people were "messing with his money".

Nasty C went to the States to promote his latest album Strings and Bling but when reflecting on how much "fame" had changed his life, he spoke about he had to cut off a few people.

"A couple of people man. There's... I don't wanna say his name. But there are a couple of people that I was working with and this one person in particular, was just messing with my money and that kind of stuff. I thought I could trust him because we had to hustle together, we came up from nothing together but he changed out of nowhere."

The rapper said he had to confront the person and ask him about the issues but the person kept lying and he saw no other option but to cut him off, even though it was traumatic for him.

"He tried to lie himself out of it but he just dug the hole deeper and deeper until it came to the point where I had to cut him off."

Sway asked how much the person had set him back financially but all Nasty could say was that it was a lot of money.

"I can't say for sure but it was a lot of money, but I'm okay now, I got over it and bounced back from the whole thing."

Nasty C said some of the lines in his songs where he spoke about betrayal was inspired by that experience. In one of his songs, Another One Down.

"I'm sensitive/ I know betrayal like I know my siblings/Like an insecure girlfriend knows a hickey/ So it's hard to know which person to trust/So when you ask me about the personal stuff my response is always good as scripted /I choose to trust I don't owe it to no-one"

