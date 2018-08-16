IN MEMES | Adelaide is going to sink Boi's Corner & its already hilarious!

Twitter is watching in anticipation for The Queen's Adelaide Maake to run what used to be Boi's Corner into the ground, which tweeps reckon will be very soon because Petronella is already drinking on a tab.

First of all...any friendship with Petronella always spells trouble but Twitter doesn't think Adelaide Maake is aware of this fact because in addition to suddenly being Petronella's bestie she's decided to take over Boi's Corner.

Secondly... a tab? For Petronella? Fam, she ain't ever gonna pay back that money.

Besides the fact that Adelaide is a problem nje just by herself, Twitter has no confidence that she will make a success out of Boi's Corner.

Especially not after she announced the new name would be "Adelaide's Conner House".

No no no Ade... it sounds like a shady tavern!