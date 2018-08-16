IN MEMES | Adelaide is going to sink Boi's Corner & its already hilarious!
"Adelaide's Corner House" sounds like a shady tavern...
Twitter is watching in anticipation for The Queen's Adelaide Maake to run what used to be Boi's Corner into the ground, which tweeps reckon will be very soon because Petronella is already drinking on a tab.
First of all...any friendship with Petronella always spells trouble but Twitter doesn't think Adelaide Maake is aware of this fact because in addition to suddenly being Petronella's bestie she's decided to take over Boi's Corner.
Secondly... a tab? For Petronella? Fam, she ain't ever gonna pay back that money.
Besides the fact that Adelaide is a problem nje just by herself, Twitter has no confidence that she will make a success out of Boi's Corner.
Especially not after she announced the new name would be "Adelaide's Conner House".
No no no Ade... it sounds like a shady tavern!
#TheQueenMzansi— Bridgett Ramahlaku (@BridgyRams) August 16, 2018
Adelaide is gonna gonna destroy Boi's corner struu pic.twitter.com/6vCYqSeC8p
#TheQueenMzansi - Adelaide. Waba tsotsorupa😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UHBZO6WMn8— Sbusiso DubeMaluleka (@Sbudah1) August 15, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— °°-Baby_afro💞🌻👑 (@JessicaBolotina) August 15, 2018
Adelaide looks like those type of people who go after other people's inheritances 😑😑😑Rt if you agree pic.twitter.com/uL0EuvwkxG
Am I the only one who thinks the friendship between Petronella and Adelaide will be filled with so much drama and litness? 😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Xzp76d4LVd— #Mandela100 Simphiwe Yana (@simphiwe_yana) August 15, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I would jump off the cliff if Adelaide was my mom pic.twitter.com/8PQFO9m38Z— MATIMU GIVEN MHLANGA (@MatimuZone4) August 15, 2018
#thequeenmzansi corner house Adelaide wakanda booze do you drink pic.twitter.com/u4YnHKyTv4— it's deza bruh (@Simlind07337838) August 15, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi wow Adelaide corner house??.. No No No aowa pic.twitter.com/Tx4AnUY0h6— Kganyago Wil-son ShimGaga (@KganyagoWilson1) August 15, 2018
Patronella and Adelaide Perfect Duo— Dalton The Chef 🍳 (@LeboMashia) August 15, 2018
I See A Dramatic Friendship
I Just Love Their Friendship Already #TheQueenMzansi #mzansimagic @mzana pic.twitter.com/JopN0r1qqG
Adelaide and Petronella are a bad combo kodwa they are like #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/MyjsCbKiNo— DIGITAL STEVE BIKO 👑 (@MUSA_KHULU) August 15, 2018
Adelaide and Patty can’t be friends yoh😂😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/q7K1hAt0BQ— Direnyana OJ (@obaakeng) August 15, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Hermit (@Musa_Radebe23) August 15, 2018
Adelaide with auto correct first it was Martha now is Mjekejeke. Corner house not Boi's corner pic.twitter.com/f4LiUZ2eZt