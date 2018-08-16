TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Adelaide is going to sink Boi's Corner & its already hilarious!

"Adelaide's Corner House" sounds like a shady tavern...

16 August 2018 - 10:56 By Chrizelda Kekana
Phemelo Motene broke her five-year acting hiatus to return to The Queen as Adelaide Maake.
Phemelo Motene broke her five-year acting hiatus to return to The Queen as Adelaide Maake.
Image: Via Twitter

Twitter is watching in anticipation for The Queen's Adelaide Maake to run what used to be Boi's Corner into the ground, which tweeps reckon will be very soon because  Petronella is already drinking on a tab.

First of all...any friendship with Petronella always spells trouble but Twitter doesn't think Adelaide Maake is aware of this fact because in addition to suddenly being Petronella's bestie she's decided to take over Boi's Corner.

Secondly... a tab? For Petronella? Fam, she ain't ever gonna pay back that money.

Besides the fact that Adelaide is a problem nje just by herself, Twitter has no confidence that she will make a success out of Boi's Corner.

Especially not after she announced the new name would be "Adelaide's Conner House".

No no no Ade... it sounds like a shady tavern!

Itumeleng Khune asks for divine intervention on behalf of his queen, Sbahle Mpisane

Itumeleng Khune has asked God to help heal Sbahle.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Here's everything you need to know about Blaklez's track, Who Killed Senzo?

"The song is used to highlight issues. It is almost like I martyred Senzo," said Blaklez.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

The people will win it for her, says Thembsie Matu on Petronella's #DStvMVCA nod

Twitter already feels Thembsie Matu deserves all the awards available... The #DStvMVCA and even an Oscar, an Emmy, a Tony... plus a SAMA!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Da L.E.S gets candid on inspiring young guns & his bromance with AKA

Da L.E.S hopes to inspire up-and-coming rappers with his latest gig.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Malcolm X to donate R10k to gogo 'humiliated' by video of her eating ice cream ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Government to help family bury ProKid TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter drags DJ Zinhle over 'cosy' AKA snap & rumour mill goes crazy TshisaLIVE
  4. Sbahle has opened her eyes for the first time after horror crash TshisaLIVE
  5. L'vovo on government helping to bury ProKid: We're broke because we're not ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X