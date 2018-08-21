IN MEMES | Azania is seeing flames thanks to 'fake friends' on Lockdown

So... Twitter is ouchea learning life lessons from watching Lockdown and Monday night's episode reminded many #FeesMustFall participants of what could have happened to them.

Azania (played by Dineo Nchabeleng) is a student activist, who comes to Thabazimbi along with two fellow activists for arson and malicious damage to national property.

It got too real for most students as they realised the storyline was based on what was happening to some of their comrades who took the fall for them.

They had the memes to express their horror.