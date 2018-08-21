IN MEMES | Azania is seeing flames thanks to 'fake friends' on Lockdown
Twitter can't believe how her friends have betrayed her!
So... Twitter is ouchea learning life lessons from watching Lockdown and Monday night's episode reminded many #FeesMustFall participants of what could have happened to them.
Azania (played by Dineo Nchabeleng) is a student activist, who comes to Thabazimbi along with two fellow activists for arson and malicious damage to national property.
It got too real for most students as they realised the storyline was based on what was happening to some of their comrades who took the fall for them.
They had the memes to express their horror.
Did this man just ask these girls to crawl into a morgue fridge. Haaibo #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/aIMUTSSCLV— Your Zaddy 🌈 (@ItsLithaAfter9) August 20, 2018
Wow! This Guy Is Ruthless. He's Actually Locking Them In That Fridge? Doesn't he have a family? A daughter perhaps? 😔😭😭 Wow! Lockdown, I'm touched 💔💔💔#LockdownMzansi #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/xBePaQwwj3— 👑Bonginkosi B* Mbele👑 (@BongiBMbele) August 20, 2018
#LockdownMzansi Azania and Sam are COOL chicks .they stick together in this COLD world. pic.twitter.com/U0VJk2xnXT— Big Fish 🐬 (@Shavul_Soweto) August 20, 2018
Azania acting all fierce ,theb gets punished and boom , she's crying in fear?#LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/mM8fF92Atu— Star_gazer🔭 (@bk_ndlovu17) August 20, 2018
Azania Is fearless.. More Balls Than Some Leaders😐😐#LockdownS3 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/AgxWzFqtTT— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) August 20, 2018
Azania is a Savage Shem , Ngwano Onale Plaka 😯😯🙆#Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/0xF00t5jbk— Abutii Comedy🌍🎲 (@MziziMagesh) August 20, 2018
#LockdownMzansi I wonder what is gonna happen Ku Azania n Sam pic.twitter.com/etb6OCLxIC— Mhlengi Meo (@MhlengiMeo) August 20, 2018
#LockdownMzansi #LockdownS3— NgwanaKoPitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) August 20, 2018
Azania was done wrong bruh. 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/zIdY8xc9TH
The betrayal, poor Azania. These comrades ain’t loyal #lockdown #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/T4gVwtYNxo— ♥☺Nothando☺♥ (@PrincessTeeKay) August 20, 2018