TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Vee's going through a midlife crisis & it's hilarious!

23 August 2018 - 10:43 By Chrizelda Kekana
Petronella told Vee to get her life together.
Petronella told Vee to get her life together.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

In all the chaos that has been happening on The Queen - from all the deaths to enemies becoming friends, it's very easy to forget that Vee has been through the most. 

Vee has been kidnapped, lost a baby and a lover to death. She was demoted, lost another love of her life who also happens to be her best friend. The detective has been through a lot and is now going through a mini midlife crisis.

Vee didn't even realise she was withdrawing from life until Petronella paid her a visit.

The visit was hilarious only because after telling Vee to get her life together and stop feeling sorry for herself, Petronella asked for stiff drink.

Nomsa Buthelezi on why she finally 'came out of the closet' about her love

Nomsa Buthelezi wants the world to know she's completely besotted with her her girlfriend Zandile.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Vusi Nova assures fans he's 'better' after a health scare

Vusi Nova is doing much better after a hospital visit.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sjava on the come up: I remember when only two cleaners gave me love

Sjava said that he's not in the music game for fame, but to touch people's lives.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Sbu says children of artists should be able to live off their parents' legacy

DJ Sbu said a change in the way the music industry does business is needed.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. DJ Sbu on what 'handing over ProKid's masters' to his family actually means TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Little boy in tears after DJ Tira tells him to focus on school instead ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ProKid’s 'colourful' tombstone cost an estimated R100k to make TshisaLIVE
  4. Eyewitness 'shocked' that unknown woman snatched Sbahle Mpisane's weave during ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | ProKid's widow overcome with emotion as she bids her final goodbye to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X