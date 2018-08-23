IN MEMES | Vee's going through a midlife crisis & it's hilarious!
In all the chaos that has been happening on The Queen - from all the deaths to enemies becoming friends, it's very easy to forget that Vee has been through the most.
Vee has been kidnapped, lost a baby and a lover to death. She was demoted, lost another love of her life who also happens to be her best friend. The detective has been through a lot and is now going through a mini midlife crisis.
Vee didn't even realise she was withdrawing from life until Petronella paid her a visit.
The visit was hilarious only because after telling Vee to get her life together and stop feeling sorry for herself, Petronella asked for stiff drink.
