Scandal's Yvonne is such a mood & Kgomotso Christopher loves playing her

24 August 2018 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Kgomotso Christopher plays YV on Scandal! and fans adore her character.
Over the past few months Kgomotso Christopher's character, YV on Scandal! has become a firm favourite with all her drama and sass. 

In an interview with TshisaLIVE Kgomotso said she was loving every moment of bringing YV to life. 

"From the moment YV appeared on Scandal! in June 2016, the viewers embraced her and all the diverse and exciting storylines the writers had for the character. I am humbled and appreciate the positive response to one of the newer characters of the show." 

The actress said she was still in awe of how viewers fell in love with YV's antics so quickly. 

The actress, who has impressed Mzansi as Katlego Sibeko on Isidingo and Azania Dlamini on Rockville explained that even though she initially thought she and YV were not a perfect fit, she was grateful she stuck around to grow with her character.

"I initially doubted that I was the right fit for the role. I am indebted to the Scandal! producers who convinced me on the vision of the character. I fall in love with each storyline I receive as a performer. Playing the role of YV has fulfilled my wishes as an actor." 

Kgomotso also gushed about being a part of a team that chased success and making great television.

"A year after I joined Scandal, we hit another milestone in early 2017 by reaching a record breaking 5 million viewers. To think that in just over a year, the show has gained another million viewers is heart-warming and evidence that the plans our showrunners and the team put in place to sustain a growth of our viewership, is truly paying off."

