Mjekejeke on his queen: She's helped me through the dark days

Actor Sipho Manzini may get those awkward questions about Petronella but the star says the real queen of his heart is his wife.

Sipho may be in the spotlight for his role as Mjekejeke on Mzansi Magic's popular soapie The Queen but he prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

Still he and his wife are inseparable and the star told TshisaLIVE that he owes a lot of his happiness and peace to her influence in his life.

"She is really shy but such an amazing person. An angel. She is always listening and offering advice. I am grateful because she has seen me at my worst and still supports me. She has helped me through many dark days."

Sipho recounted an experience where he was struggling with "some of the usual frustrations of the industry" and was contemplating possibly giving up. He said his missus sat him down and gave him some perspective.

"This (acting) is my passion and she knows that. I was really down and she knew just what to say. She asked me why I was doing it (acting), why I wanted to do it and if it made me happy. She told me to follow my heart but I knew it was her way of telling me that I could do it," he said with a laugh.

Thank goodness malume listened to his missus because can you imagine life without Mjekejeke?

"I am really glad to be on The Queen. I have been on other productions in my career but this honestly feels like a breakthrough role for me. It is so great to be part of the show and to play (the role of) Mjekejeke.

And all those questions about his on-screen wife Petronella?

"My wife doesn't mind it at all. She laughs with me and goes along with it."