TshisaLIVE

Mjekejeke on his queen: She's helped me through the dark days

23 August 2018 - 14:35 By Kyle Zeeman
Sipho Manzini and his wife are inseparable.
Sipho Manzini and his wife are inseparable.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

Actor Sipho Manzini may get those awkward questions about Petronella but the star says the real queen of his heart is his wife.

Sipho may be in the spotlight for his role as Mjekejeke on Mzansi Magic's popular soapie The Queen but he prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight. 

Still he and his wife are inseparable and the star told TshisaLIVE that he owes a lot of his happiness and peace to her influence in his life.

"She is really shy but such an amazing person. An angel. She is always listening and offering advice. I am grateful because she has seen me at my worst and still supports me. She has helped me through many dark days."

Sipho recounted an experience where he was struggling with "some of the usual frustrations of the industry" and was contemplating possibly giving up. He said his missus sat him down and gave him some perspective.

"This (acting) is my passion and she knows that. I was really down and she knew just what to say. She asked me why I was doing it (acting), why I wanted to do it and if it made me happy. She told me to follow my heart but I knew it was her way of telling me that I could do it," he said with a laugh.

Thank goodness malume listened to his missus because can you imagine life without  Mjekejeke? 

"I am really glad to be on The Queen. I have been on other productions in my career but this honestly feels like a breakthrough role for me. It is so great to be part of the show and to play (the role of) Mjekejeke.

And all those questions about his on-screen wife Petronella?

"My wife doesn't mind it at all. She laughs with me and goes along with it."

The Queen's Mjekejeke hits back: People think I am simple & naive

"I hear people talking about me behind my back, like when I am at the bank and communicating in English they get surprised," says Sipho Manzini.
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

The Queen's Mjekejeke: No man should be controlled by his wife

His journey hasn't been easy.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES: Mjekejeke came through for Patty and Twitter is ecstatic

Get yourself a husband that will be your knight in shining armour like Mjakes is for Patty!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Oh Petronella! What have you done?' asks Twitter as she lands in hot water

Money and Petronella don't go well together.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. DJ Sbu on what 'handing over ProKid's masters' to his family actually means TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Little boy in tears after DJ Tira tells him to focus on school instead ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ProKid’s 'colourful' tombstone cost an estimated R100k to make TshisaLIVE
  4. Eyewitness 'shocked' that unknown woman snatched Sbahle Mpisane's weave during ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | ProKid's widow overcome with emotion as she bids her final goodbye to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X