#SofaSlahlane | Three times blind couple Nontsikelelo & Mokonopi had us deep in our feels

"I see you, but I don't see other people at all."

24 August 2018 - 08:33 By Kyle Zeeman
A blind couple lit up screens on Sofa Slahlane this week.
Image: Instagram/ MojaLove

A blind couple on Thursday night's episode of Sofa Slahlane showed Mzansi  true leadership in the love department.

This week's episode introduced us to Nontsikelelo and Mokonopi, a couple who are both completely blind.

They showed Mzansi how their disability has not stopped them from leading a fulfilled life.  

Mokonopi was also leadership with his cute little one-liners for his wife.

Like that time he told her that he only sees her.

Or when he told her he wants to take her on honeymoon to Mauritius and she should pack her costume. She was glowing and from smiling ear to ear.

Or the time ma just replied with a simple "Ndiyaku thanda".

The internet was defeated and quarter to breaking down in tears.

Fans of the show flooded social media with memes to show just how deep in the feels they were.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
