#SofaSlahlane | Three times blind couple Nontsikelelo & Mokonopi had us deep in our feels
"I see you, but I don't see other people at all."
A blind couple on Thursday night's episode of Sofa Slahlane showed Mzansi true leadership in the love department.
This week's episode introduced us to Nontsikelelo and Mokonopi, a couple who are both completely blind.
They showed Mzansi how their disability has not stopped them from leading a fulfilled life.
Meet Nontsikelelo and Mokonopi, a completely blind couple
....Nontsikelelo can even cook 😍❤️
Nontsikelelo can even cook 😍❤️
Watch tonight on Sofa Slahlane at 21h30
Mokonopi was also leadership with his cute little one-liners for his wife.
Like that time he told her that he only sees her.
Or when he told her he wants to take her on honeymoon to Mauritius and she should pack her costume. She was glowing and from smiling ear to ear.
Or the time ma just replied with a simple "Ndiyaku thanda".
The internet was defeated and quarter to breaking down in tears.
Fans of the show flooded social media with memes to show just how deep in the feels they were.
He Said To Her ,"I See You, But I Don't See Other People At All" Wow That's Love Guys
Really felt that "Ndiyaku thanda " from Nonsikelelo. yho Guys. Love Maar.
When the guy told her he's taking her to Mauritius for their honeymoon and she should wear a costume...I cried 😢😢😢😢
Love is beautiful hle
if I was a millionaire I was gonna give them their dream wedding... The smile on that woman's face killed me ☹️☹️
Love is blind literally ❤️ @tboseZA
Love is blind literally ❤️
Love is one of the most beautiful things if not the best
Love isn't about looks or what you own. This couple is showing us the way