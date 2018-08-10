TshisaLIVE

#SofaSlahlane | Are you dating for bills or love?

10 August 2018 - 09:18 By Kyle Zeeman
Investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika is the host of 'Sofa Slahlane'.
Investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika is the host of 'Sofa Slahlane'.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Forget designer clothes, fancy cars and vacays to Dubai, some people are just out here looking for a bae to survive till month end.

The debate about relationships for money or love has been going on for decades. And it was once again a topic of heavy discussion on social media this week when a person on Moja Love's popular reality show Sofa Slahlane told the show's host Mzilikazi wa Afrika that love won't pay the bills.

Sis was dropping pearls of wisdom about relationships and the Twitter streets were split over whether she was leadership or deluded.

Even the 50/50 rule, where the guy pays half and the woman pays half, was dragged into the debate. 

