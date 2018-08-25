Simz Ngema: I miss my husband

Even though Simz Ngema has been trying to pick up the pieces of her shattered life, some days are harder than others.

Simz' hubby and former Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela was shot and killed during a botched hijacking just over a year ago.

Earlier this week Simz told fans that she missed Dumi terribly.

"I’m not okay, not today. I miss my husband and my spirit feels heavy. Don’t let them lie to you, time doesn’t heal. God sustains you and you learn to carry the burden.

"You become stronger but some days you’ll be weak. Let yourself be weak. There is strength in living your truth."