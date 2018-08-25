TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema: I miss my husband

25 August 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Simz Ngema talks about her pain.
Image: Via Twitter/ Mzansi Magic

Even though Simz Ngema has been trying to pick up the pieces of her shattered life, some days are harder than others. 

Simz' hubby and former Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela was shot and killed during a botched hijacking just over a year ago. 

Earlier this week Simz told fans that she missed Dumi terribly. 

"I’m not okay, not today. I miss my husband and my spirit feels heavy. Don’t let them lie to you, time doesn’t heal. God sustains you and you learn to carry the burden.

"You become stronger but some days you’ll be weak. Let yourself be weak. There is strength in living your truth." 

I’ve learnt to love the sadness in her eyes.

A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema) on

