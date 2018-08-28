IN MEMES | Yoh! Mantuli's buying a car for Kwaito? This spells trouble!

Even though it's no secret that MaNtuli has favourites amongst her children, Twitter was left disgusted on Monday night when she decided to buy Kwaito a car.

MaNtuli hasn't been the kindest person and is definitely not the nicest mother to some of her kids but since she got a large lump sum of money from her pension fund, she's been untouchable.

In addition to making sure everyone knows that she's the boss in the Seakamela household, Twitter couldn't believe how far MaNtuli was willing to go to show her affection for her fave son.

While Sthoko is unemployed and Pretty needs money for school, MaNtuli made the bold decision to buy Kwaito a car. Something she calls an investment...

Twitter was too shook for words but they had memes: