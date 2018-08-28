IN MEMES | Yoh! Mantuli's buying a car for Kwaito? This spells trouble!
Even though it's no secret that MaNtuli has favourites amongst her children, Twitter was left disgusted on Monday night when she decided to buy Kwaito a car.
MaNtuli hasn't been the kindest person and is definitely not the nicest mother to some of her kids but since she got a large lump sum of money from her pension fund, she's been untouchable.
In addition to making sure everyone knows that she's the boss in the Seakamela household, Twitter couldn't believe how far MaNtuli was willing to go to show her affection for her fave son.
While Sthoko is unemployed and Pretty needs money for school, MaNtuli made the bold decision to buy Kwaito a car. Something she calls an investment...
Twitter was too shook for words but they had memes:
Wow Zamo îs also getting a car #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/IRFKiWWzqe— Mamago Kamo (@linahmabit) August 27, 2018
#SkeemSaam MaNtuli's favouritism for Kwaito never ceases to amaze me. With your last pension money, you want to spend it on Kwaito and buy him a car, geez that is beyond idiotic. MaNtuli lacks logic and vision hayi!— Mvuyisi Tyiwani (@MercurialSoul22) August 27, 2018
MaNtuli Obethile Topo Shame.. A Whole Car.a Whole motoro. After soo much poverty?? What Happened to Saving For Interest??? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/D6Fz9cy28L— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) August 27, 2018
MaNtuli... A whole car for Kwaito!!! **claps once** #SkeemSaam— #KCAmakhosi4Life (@KCAmakhosi4Life) August 27, 2018
Mantuli a car for Zamo 😯— MOREX (@MorenaMorex) August 27, 2018
#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/aHg1i6W33P
MaNtuli's Attitude towards Everything Has Changed.. Chelete Ke bothata Maan.. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/QoDqAySKh3— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) August 27, 2018
Instead of MaNtuli buying herself a new phone all she thinks about is how she's going spend her pension money on Kwaito— Charmaine (@Charmai9837799) August 27, 2018
#SkeemSaam
Kwaito is being disrespectful as well! Ai maan#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/1sQcKxV43o— Joséph Ntlema® (@Joseph_Ntlema) August 27, 2018
#SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 I think MaNtuli is right Zamo deserves a car pic.twitter.com/9lGC6Lprm6— Prince Louis (@MochoariT) August 27, 2018
@SkeemSaam3 #SkeemSaam There's nothing wrong with mantuli!.— Tumi Ntsoane (@ntsoane_tumi) August 27, 2018
👉she's 1½ and driving alone! 👌 pic.twitter.com/AdRN7w6Yk1
#SkeemSaam— NgwanaKoPitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) August 27, 2018
Zamokuhle must not allow MaNtuli to buy him a car shem. It's a trap. She's already budgetting his money phela 😂💔. Sithule nje siyabuka pic.twitter.com/eE9CZIpe1i
#SkeemSaam Who is gonna call MaNtuli to order if everyone is so afraid of her pic.twitter.com/WPnlXKoqv0— Scorpio 🦂 #ovo (@T_Piry) August 27, 2018
I guess Thabo is getting a Car Too #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/9x35HL53dF— ⚘ᴹᵃᵛᵉʳⁱᶜᵏ⚘ (@TweetsByVega) August 27, 2018
#SkeemSaam MaNtuli's household rn pic.twitter.com/ePB8mfakAL— Scorpio 🦂 #ovo (@T_Piry) August 27, 2018
#SkeemSaam mantuli's house is crowded she should just build a backroom with her pension money pic.twitter.com/tSHUdtgtfO— Man's not CoCo (@kannedySnowSA) August 27, 2018
In a history of struggles and poverty Mantuli should be the first person to be spending money wisely but wow! She's outchea living Large. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/KnXWgs0MxE— T E E D O W .👑 (@ThandowK) August 27, 2018
Mantuli a car for Zamokuhle ....@SkeemSaam3 pic.twitter.com/3w9wqozSxy— Musa Dlaba MĹïÑGØ (@DlabaMusa) August 27, 2018
So mantuli is a millionaire #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/MAK8FJ9d3F— Corry da Groove 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@CorryGroove) August 27, 2018