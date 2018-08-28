Twitter wants to cancel The Queen’s Vee for stringing Zack along

Can someone please come collect sister Vee before the Twitter streets get a hold of her for stringing The Queen's Zack along.

Just as her relationship with Jerry sunk like the Titanic, the "Brooke Logan" of Mzansi TV soapies found her next target in the form of Zack and started zoning in.

Even though Jerry tried to play his shot again, it didn't stop her from going ahead with her plan to win over Zack.

Vee snatched him from right under Harriet's nose (whom many thought he would end up with) and the streets were not impressed.

Twitter claimed Vee was just out here to play more games than a PS4.