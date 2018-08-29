Skeem Saam's Leshole: It is every actors fear that they won't get paid

As popular soapie Uzalo halts production amidst money issues, Skeem Saam actor Thabo Mkhabela has spoken out about actors always being scared of not getting paid at the end of the month.

Uzalo's production house Stained Glass Pictures announced on Monday that the show had been put on ice until the end of August after cast and crew were not paid. The company is apparently waiting on outstanding payments from the SABC, which they hope will be resolved by the end of the month.

Although Leshole told TshisaLIVE that even though he's never been a situation where he hasn't been paid, it is still one of the biggest concerns of working in the industry.

"I really don't think about it (not getting paid) but I realised that a lot of things have happened at the SABC that we don't really have control over. We don't work at Auckland Park (at the SABC) but it is every actors fear that they won't get paid at the end of the month."

He said actors also felt the pinch in a struggling economy and just wanted to look after their families.

"The cost of living is very high and many of us have families that we have to look after," he said.

Leshole was lucky to have been approached to join Skeem Saam while still in school but said the industry can be ruthless to those trying to catch a break, and even more difficult for those trying to move within it.

"It is very difficult to branch out in this industry. I have shared a stage with many people who today don't have jobs because shows use the same actors over and over again. It is not that simple to get a breakthrough. That is one of my biggest frustrations," he added.