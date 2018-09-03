IN MEMES: Twitter can't get over OPW's makoti's serving of eyebrows!
A different set for each day.
Sunday night's Our Perfect Wedding episode had a couple that had survived some hard situations to make it as far as the altar, but it was the bride's "different shades of eyebrows" that caught Twitter's attention.
The bride, Pretty, was marrying the love of her life Kenny. After seven years together, which included Pretty being kicked out of the home because of their relationship, things finally worked out for the pair.
Pretty said as part of her planning, she Googled her wish list and Twitter concluded that her search must have included her eyebrow game.
On all the days leading up to her wedding day, Pretty had different expressions, thanks to her eyebrows. They went from razor thin RiRi eyebrows to thick "looks-like-they-were-drawn-with-a-koki pen" eyebrows. They were lit!
UMakoti shame is serving us all sorts of eyebrows 😂😂😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/an51HPbFHg— Kwanda KaKunene (@Swazi_3lihle) September 2, 2018
The memes came in like uninvited guests at black weddings in the township!
The bride has been serving eyebrows throughout the show waitsi keng 🙆🏾♀️#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/5o2QOkbQ9Y— Lebo (@lebo_070) September 2, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding dis lady be showing off diffrent shades of eyebrows pic.twitter.com/WSXwg70KCY— AsaveeNgalo 👉Miss Chaos ✌👄💞👑💄👒🛍👡🍉🍒🍍😻🍋 (@AsaveeNgalo) September 2, 2018
If my family let me walk around with such eyebrows I'll jst tell them straight gore they don't love me pic.twitter.com/CadNrIef9X— Tumelo Mashiane (@toomellowmaSh) September 2, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding the brides eyebrows pic.twitter.com/EARgpF7ufR— REFILWE THABETHE (@refilwethabeth) September 2, 2018
Macdonald eyebrows in 2018? On the bride? #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/QjQyJlOlNK— Soso Sonjica💐💐😍😍🔥🔥 (@SonjicaSoso) September 2, 2018
It seems like everything in this wedding was Googled... From the eyebrows to the half decor... #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/IO15CRDMyx— Mahlatse Mogale (@Mahlatse_mogale) September 2, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding Makoti should just stop doing eyebrows, they keep getting worse🤦 pic.twitter.com/PH3bCzKKkS— Emily T (@Emily8_T) September 2, 2018
Everyone's eyebrows. Kere le tsa bana. Modisko! #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/q4VsWRI5Ay— I am Karabo. (@karabotledima) September 2, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding The eyebrows are on fleek but the blush pic.twitter.com/eq7kjnwl0i— Lillie (@Tiger_Queen7) September 2, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding heeeeey those. Eyebrows zabakhaphi ayi ngeke is that shoprite or checkers or spar? pic.twitter.com/lulUV1NQbQ— CEO Maiza_Lez (@My_Lady3822560) September 2, 2018
Eyebrows kha this wedding#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/u21d5oUEbf— Makhadzi❤️ (@munje9) September 2, 2018
Lmaoo shoprite fighting with boxer i see pic.twitter.com/mDDTUn0FZE— womandla✊ (@ItuMadiege) September 2, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding Someone should have offered Kenny a bunk stool so that he can reach his wife's lips🙈😂😂😂😎 pic.twitter.com/pX3nZLzKnb— Emily T (@Emily8_T) September 2, 2018