IN MEMES: Twitter can't get over OPW's makoti's serving of eyebrows!

Sunday night's Our Perfect Wedding episode had a couple that had survived some hard situations to make it as far as the altar, but it was the bride's "different shades of eyebrows" that caught Twitter's attention.

The bride, Pretty, was marrying the love of her life Kenny. After seven years together, which included Pretty being kicked out of the home because of their relationship, things finally worked out for the pair.

Pretty said as part of her planning, she Googled her wish list and Twitter concluded that her search must have included her eyebrow game.

On all the days leading up to her wedding day, Pretty had different expressions, thanks to her eyebrows. They went from razor thin RiRi eyebrows to thick "looks-like-they-were-drawn-with-a-koki pen" eyebrows. They were lit!