#UthandoNoxolo: Twitter shooketh by death over R2
The social media streets were shocked and angry on Sunday after Oupa appeared on Moja Love's confessions show Uthando Noxolo to ask forgiveness for killing a man over a "lousy R2" coin.
Oupa was sentenced to 18-years in prison for killing another man with a knife in a botched robbery and appeared on the show to try make peace with his victim's family.
But neighbours, friends and family were not impressed with Oupa, especially after he allegedly threatened to come for other family members when he was arrested.
Tonight on #UthandoNoxolo— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) September 2, 2018
Oupa took Sifiso Ngwenya’s life over a smoke, alcohol and toilet run. He also threatened to come back for his siblings when he was taken away in a police van for his 18 year sentence.
21:00 ch 157 (@MojaLoveTv) 📺 pic.twitter.com/DWK1EleUy7
And it seems that Twitter was also not buying Oupa's explanation.
They gave him a proper roasting after he laughed and smiled while recounting the stabbing. Even host Jub Jub reprimanded him for not taking it seriously enough.
Defeated Twitter users filled social media feeds with memes and messages questioning Oupa's sincerity and claiming he was only on the show to get famous.
Oupa Is Not Sincere , Im The Only One Seeing That #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/GPu6RaZUw0— Mabongii👌 (@TheRoyalBongii) September 2, 2018
Is Oupa doing this whole thing for forgiveness or to get known low key 🚮😏#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/NbMIBkaexs— Q i q a 🌹👑💦 (@Qiqa29514237) September 2, 2018
#UthandoNoxolo this guy doesn't deserve forgiveness fok! pic.twitter.com/kFrHW8FyxF— Black Wednesday (@CryptosLegend) September 2, 2018
Oupa is not fully rehabilitated #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/DOV06cCzwT— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) September 2, 2018
I stan Jub Jub for reprimanding Oupa for all this laughing.#UthandoNoxolo— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) September 2, 2018
Oupa is not sure about this #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/Bg2PaFRoYK— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) September 2, 2018
Oupa will never take life seriously #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/t6xcjdbxgy— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) September 2, 2018