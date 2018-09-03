TshisaLIVE

#UthandoNoxolo: Twitter shooketh by death over R2

03 September 2018 - 11:50 By Kyle Zeeman
Jub Jub is the host of Moja Love's reality show 'Uthando Noxolo'.
Image: Instagram/ Jub Jub

The social media streets were shocked and angry on Sunday after Oupa appeared on Moja Love's confessions show Uthando Noxolo to ask forgiveness for killing a man over a "lousy R2" coin.

Oupa was sentenced to 18-years in prison for killing another man with a knife in a botched robbery and appeared on the show to try make peace with his victim's family.

But neighbours, friends and family were not impressed with Oupa, especially after he allegedly threatened to come for other family members when he was arrested.

And it seems that Twitter was also not buying Oupa's explanation. 

They gave him a proper roasting after he laughed and smiled while recounting the stabbing. Even host Jub Jub reprimanded him for not taking it seriously enough.

Defeated Twitter users filled social media feeds with memes and messages questioning Oupa's sincerity and claiming he was only on the show to get famous.

