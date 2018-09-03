UthandoNoxolo: Twitter shooketh by death over R2

The social media streets were shocked and angry on Sunday after Oupa appeared on Moja Love's confessions show Uthando Noxolo to ask forgiveness for killing a man over a "lousy R2" coin.

Oupa was sentenced to 18-years in prison for killing another man with a knife in a botched robbery and appeared on the show to try make peace with his victim's family.

But neighbours, friends and family were not impressed with Oupa, especially after he allegedly threatened to come for other family members when he was arrested.