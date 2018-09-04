Nadia Nakai issues apology after homophobic tweets resurface
Nadia Nakai has issued a public apology after Twitter CSI dug out homophobic tweets she shared in 2010.
Twitter has been working overtime lately and right after digging up Boity's old homophobic tweets they then went for Nadia.
The Naaa Mean rapper said she was sorry and that the tweet was done when she was still a child and didn't know any better.
"I was childish because I was a child!! I'm sorry if they offended you. It just further shows how people on these Twitter streets don't know me and my heart," she said.
Hai guys pulling tweets from 2010? I was childish cos I was a child!! I'm sorry if they offended you 🙏🏽. It just further shows how people on these twitter streets don't know me and my heart. ❤️— BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) September 3, 2018
Even though Nadia apologised, it didn't stop Twitter from ripping her to shreds.
Tweeps didn't really care that the tweet was old, they still dragged Nadia saying her excuse was "pathetic".
However, others were willing to let bygone be bygones.
Nadia Nakai has her own share of homophobic tweets 💀— Xaé Stan Account. (@Mathews98_) September 3, 2018
Aargh, this "I was a child" pathetic excuse y'all always say.....you're a homophobe and that's that!!! 🙄🙄🙄— Global Citizen (@LungaThabethe3) September 3, 2018
You don't have to worry about that. You have grown into a beautiful mature woman. The past is the past🌹— Jermein Christians (@BloomRheighner) September 3, 2018
Haibo money won't cure the pain they are causing to the LGBTI+ community with their homophobic slurs,Nadia nakai is cancelled Period! They should know by now that most of their fans are gay yet they treat us like scumbags,— Resiame Teane (@ResiameTeane_) September 3, 2018
Ey awume wena akho mntana kutwitter pic.twitter.com/KvaTsPYoZH— summer fling (@realNhlanhla5) September 3, 2018
We know you’re homophobic, just own it and move on. These half-assed apologies ain’t it, sis. https://t.co/HBjxOzjVbn— Dita Von Teese (@ThirdWardSimz) September 3, 2018