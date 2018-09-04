SNAPS | Here's why Bonang really is style influencer of the year in Africa

Everyone can claim to set fashion trends but when it comes to style, you either have it or you don't. And as for our girl B, she's got it in bucket loads, which is why she trumped the competition to win the Style Influencer of the Year (Africa) award at the Glitz Style Awards 2018.

The awards were held in Ghana over the weekend and even though B is currently in New York for Courvoisier, her B Force made sure she heard the great news.