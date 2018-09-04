TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Here's why Bonang really is style influencer of the year in Africa

Bonang crowned Style Influencer of the Year in Africa by Glitz Style Awards 2018 in Ghana.

04 September 2018 - 09:29 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bonang Matheba has received an award for her unfailing style on and off stages.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Everyone can claim to set fashion trends but when it comes to style, you either have it or you don't. And as for our girl B, she's got it in bucket loads, which is why she trumped the competition to win the Style Influencer of the Year (Africa) award at the Glitz Style Awards 2018.

The awards were held in Ghana over the weekend and even though B is currently in New York for Courvoisier, her B Force made sure she heard the great news.

You really don't have to look further than Bonang's Instagram snaps for proof of why she deserves this awards because sis slays on and off stage.

The woman makes everything look good... like anything!

Exhibit A, B, C, D and E.

B in her power suit.

B in her see through, sexy white dress...

....off to celebrate my GQ cover!! 💐😊💖

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

B in shorts...

....🍾💃🏽😍(📸 @themba_mo)

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

B in jeans and a shirt.

17:12.

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

B in a ball gown.

