Ringo Madlingozi is gatvol of criminal 'kids attacking people like a bunch of dogs'
Veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi has responded to a video of thugs robbing an older man on a Pretoria street, describing the criminals as "kids attacking people like a bunch of dogs".
The video, which has been shared on social media for several days shows a group of men assaulting a person after pushing him to the floor. They walk away from the scene like nothing happened, making off with some of his belongings. A nearby worker watches the scene unfold and looks at the men but does not move.
Ringo shared the video on Instagram this week and slammed the police for not doing enough to secure our streets.
@sapoliceservice_za Where Are You when we, as citizens, can see these bunch of kids attacking people like a bunch of dogs, meanwhile SAPS is unable to deal with these thugs? I was hit with a car jamming devise 4yrs ago at the Grasemere N1 South Engine Garage . I got the footage from the Garage’s management office, took it to the nearest police station across the freeway, and was told that the police will go and take their own footage from the same garage. After an hr Police finger prints Technicians came and took finger prints all around my car. Two months later after opening the car, I inquired about the robbery and was told that the police were waiting to arrest someone with the matching prints. With all the footage and prints, it’s been more than 4 yrs that nothing came to fruition. I got tired of calling the policeman that was dealing with the case. I even lost my information. I remember during the 2010 World Cup, One robbery was solved within 7 days and the robbers were even sentenced within that time. Why is it difficult when it comes to deal with national issues, as compared to international issues, I would presume, because 2010SWC was an international project. We cannot be held at ransom by small kids with dangerous weapons while students, fighting for noble causes are easily killed on our learning institutions. Why is it not possible to protect our people, ALL OUR PEOPLE, in SA @sapoliceservice_za ????
"Where are you when we, as citizens can see these bunch of kids attacking people like a bunch of dogs, meanwhile SAPS is unable to deal with these thugs?"
He said the country was being held to ransom by hooligans.
"We cannot be held at ransom by small kids with dangerous weapons while students, fighting for noble causes are easily killed on our learning institutions."
Ringo claimed that during the 2010 soccer World Cup robberies were solved within a week, while nowadays you waited for months to get updates on cases.
He described his own experience with crime after his car was broken into by thugs using a signal jamming device at a petrol station four years ago.
Ringo said that after all this time he still didn't get justice.