Ringo Madlingozi is gatvol of criminal 'kids attacking people like a bunch of dogs'

Veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi has responded to a video of thugs robbing an older man on a Pretoria street, describing the criminals as "kids attacking people like a bunch of dogs".

The video, which has been shared on social media for several days shows a group of men assaulting a person after pushing him to the floor. They walk away from the scene like nothing happened, making off with some of his belongings. A nearby worker watches the scene unfold and looks at the men but does not move.

Ringo shared the video on Instagram this week and slammed the police for not doing enough to secure our streets.