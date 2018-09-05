Mariechan's industry woes: I fell pregnant & it was shunned upon

While she's only recently decided to launch her solo career, Mariechan has been in the industry for over a decade and has experienced her fair share of setbacks, which include being isolated when she fell pregnant with her first born.

Now a wiser woman and a more mature artist, Mariechan told TshisaLIVE that part of living out her fullest potential as an artist meant she had to take lessons from the harsh times she's endured in the industry.

She reflected on how when she fell pregnant people suddenly felt she would tarnish Jamali's image.

"I had to develop my confidence over time, it happened with time. Before, it was really hard... I became a mom, I fell pregnant and it was really shunned upon. I was 23 years old and we were busy with our second album. The label didn't see me as a role model any longer. I was painted as this 'certain type of person' who just didn't belong there anymore."

Mariechan explained that it didn't help that she was afraid that she would go through motherhood as a single parent. She emphasised that she's now a stronger woman and artist after her experiences.