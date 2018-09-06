Boity on her future as a rapper & those 'ghost writer' claims

Despite receiving a lukewarm response to her debut single Wuz Dat, Boity Thulo has made it clear "this is only the beginning".

The track, which is produced and features Nasty C officially dropped last Friday after a lot of hype and even though it got a split reaction on social media, many still copped the song because it was Boity's introduction to the music world.

"I got into this because it is something that I've been wanting to do for so long, for so many years actually. It's just me heeding a call and chasing a passion of mine and so far it's good," she told TshisaLIVE.

Sis ain't here for games, she's here to stay!

The rapper has also come out to squash "ghost writer" speculation on social media, making it clear that while she may have gotten help in arranging her words, she definitely penned her own bars.

"Why won't people just let me be great?" she asked before laughing.

"But on the real, this is how the process was. I would write my ideas and my words and because Nasty knows how to put the words into... I don't know how to say it, a rapping format he would advise me and say, 'maybe you should put this word there' for better flow and stuff. So he (Nasty) was very instrumental in teaching me how create a rap song from start to finish. It was great working with him because he's so great and he's so patient, plus he's a musical genius so he made the process easier for me."

Boity said the hype around the song is more than she could have ever imagined.

Not only is her song topping charts and getting massive airplay on radio, it's being downloaded at top speed and she already has a gig guide out with over 15 bookings till October.

Plus Nasty C also hinted that Boity would be part of his Strings and Bling tour.