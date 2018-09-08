TshisaLIVE

WTF! Twitter left shook as shoes fly off in Cardi B & Nicki Minaj FIGHT!

08 September 2018 - 13:34 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cardi B threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj on Friday night after their feud got physical.
Cardi B threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj on Friday night after their feud got physical.
Image: Instagram/Nicki Minaj/Cardi B

The Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B feud which has mainly consisted of diss tracks and Twitter subtweets reached boiling point when the pair got physical with each other at a New York Fashion Week party on Friday night, leaving the social media streets pumped with adrenalin.

According to TMZ Cardi approach Nicki on the first floor balcony of the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party during a performance by Christina Aguilera. 

Cardi left the place sans shoes because sis threw her shoe at Nicki when she couldn't get to her. She also left the scene with a "bump" over her eye, which she allegedly got after a security guard elbowed her in the heat of the moment.

Cardi B also took to Instagram to explain why she "attacked" Nicki.

Even though she didn't name Nicki in the post, sis said she's fed up!

She explained in her post that Nicki has been poking her buttons for a while now, but she crossed the line when she spoke about Cardi's mothering abilities and her daughter Kulture.

"I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea."

Twitter has split into Team Cardi and Team Nicki, which saw the pair top the trends list from the wee hours of Saturday. And over ten hours later tweeps are still at it!

The reactions range from: Did Nicki deserve the slaps? Is Cardi dramatic? What in the hell just happened?

TshisaLIVE
