WTF! Twitter left shook as shoes fly off in Cardi B & Nicki Minaj FIGHT!
The Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B feud which has mainly consisted of diss tracks and Twitter subtweets reached boiling point when the pair got physical with each other at a New York Fashion Week party on Friday night, leaving the social media streets pumped with adrenalin.
According to TMZ Cardi approach Nicki on the first floor balcony of the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party during a performance by Christina Aguilera.
Cardi left the place sans shoes because sis threw her shoe at Nicki when she couldn't get to her. She also left the scene with a "bump" over her eye, which she allegedly got after a security guard elbowed her in the heat of the moment.
- Full Video - Cardi B ( @iamcardib ) and Nicki Minaj ( @NICKIMINAJ ) Threw Punches Last night at New York Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/LHdv952dfv— SubDeliveryZone (@SubDeliveryZone) September 8, 2018
Cardi B also took to Instagram to explain why she "attacked" Nicki.
Even though she didn't name Nicki in the post, sis said she's fed up!
She explained in her post that Nicki has been poking her buttons for a while now, but she crossed the line when she spoke about Cardi's mothering abilities and her daughter Kulture.
"I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea."
Cardi B has had enough of Nicki Minaj . Exposes her on instagram... said she checked nicki twice and nicki was copping pleas 😐 pic.twitter.com/Ggd2LpSVAz— DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) September 8, 2018
Twitter has split into Team Cardi and Team Nicki, which saw the pair top the trends list from the wee hours of Saturday. And over ten hours later tweeps are still at it!
The reactions range from: Did Nicki deserve the slaps? Is Cardi dramatic? What in the hell just happened?
Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj?— xelmora (@xelmora1) September 8, 2018
Nicki Minaj did not fight anybody... someone tried to fight her,couldn't even get close enough to her and still ended up being escorted out of the building with a knot on the forehead. #NYFW pic.twitter.com/hxzfWcjPlX— TIV,not Tivi 😮 (@Wandylicious29) September 8, 2018
Nicki and Cardi should be queens in these streets, Always remember you can pay for school but you can't buy class. It's really stupid women should have each other's backs, #Simple pic.twitter.com/2N0IpVsG62— S.Carter (@soviet_ace) September 8, 2018
Nicki Minaj ducking & dodging Cardi B's shoes be like: pic.twitter.com/loXSnuaBkE— Doughboy (@DoughboyStar) September 8, 2018
Cardi B over Nicki— Lebo ● (@TjoviTjoH) September 8, 2018
My bf really said “I still felt Cardi rather Nicki actually said it or not”.... pic.twitter.com/tVVZuttsPi— whore d’oeuvres (@Onikanism) September 8, 2018