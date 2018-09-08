WTF! Twitter left shook as shoes fly off in Cardi B & Nicki Minaj FIGHT!

The Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B feud which has mainly consisted of diss tracks and Twitter subtweets reached boiling point when the pair got physical with each other at a New York Fashion Week party on Friday night, leaving the social media streets pumped with adrenalin.

According to TMZ Cardi approach Nicki on the first floor balcony of the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party during a performance by Christina Aguilera.

Cardi left the place sans shoes because sis threw her shoe at Nicki when she couldn't get to her. She also left the scene with a "bump" over her eye, which she allegedly got after a security guard elbowed her in the heat of the moment.