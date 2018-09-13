TshisaLIVE

Skeem Saam's Kwaito comes to his mom's rescue & the streets can't stop crying

13 September 2018 - 10:19 By Kyle Zeeman
Clement Maosa plays the role of Kwaito on Skeem Saam.
Clement Maosa plays the role of Kwaito on Skeem Saam.
Eish! Skeem Saam is always serving us life lessons like we're in school and this week the show touched a serious nerve when Kwaito bailed his mom out of her financial struggles.

Y'all remember how MaNtuli was told that her pension money was miscalculated and she got more than she was supposed to? Ma's heart broke when she found out she has to pay back R150,000.

That time she had bought her children new phones and even spoilt herself with a new lounge suite. The next few days viewers saw her rushing around trying to sell things to make up the money.

Even though it's not surprising that Kwaito would move heaven and earth for his mom, the internet was shook by the incident and expressed their feels through memes. 

They were also shooketh at Ma's decision to let Dennis stay in the mkhukhu out back.

