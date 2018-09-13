Skeem Saam’s Kwaito comes to his mom's rescue & the streets can't stop crying
Eish! Skeem Saam is always serving us life lessons like we're in school and this week the show touched a serious nerve when Kwaito bailed his mom out of her financial struggles.
Y'all remember how MaNtuli was told that her pension money was miscalculated and she got more than she was supposed to? Ma's heart broke when she found out she has to pay back R150,000.
That time she had bought her children new phones and even spoilt herself with a new lounge suite. The next few days viewers saw her rushing around trying to sell things to make up the money.
Even though it's not surprising that Kwaito would move heaven and earth for his mom, the internet was shook by the incident and expressed their feels through memes.
Dear Future parents please don't be the Future Mma Ntuli to your kids manage your Finance and respect your Job so that you provide to your families this is not fair to Kwaito 💔💔#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Njm23S7e8v— AKA - Jika ft. Yanga Chief ❤️❤️😭😍🔥🔥 (@Lesego_maluleka) September 11, 2018
@SkeemSaam3 oh Mantuli #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/yLZAGAHCHx— R SIYA1 Mkhize-Chelsea (@RSiya1) September 12, 2018
So maNtuli blew about R400k in a period of about 2 months...now the Seakamelas are back to poverty and Kwaito in debts already #SkeemSaam— David Molose (@DavidMolose) September 11, 2018
Mantuli is a very irresponsible mother to her children!#SkeemSaam— 🔥O . T . W🔥 (@GreedithThabo) September 12, 2018
They were also shooketh at Ma's decision to let Dennis stay in the mkhukhu out back.
#SkeemSaam MaNtuli Deniss can stay in the shark pic.twitter.com/inzyiRm78K— Bibimashigo (@Bibi36417801) September 12, 2018
MaNtuli allowing Dennis to stay at her resident,drama awaits us on #SkeemSaam this not gonna end well— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) September 12, 2018
My aunt legit just told me I’m stupid for saying Denis must be chased away, she’s busy saying but it’s the father of Sthokos child, I feel so sorry for her 🤦🏾♀️ imagine 💔#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/DtauMnrxdL— Sesi Makoya (@lebo_lmn) September 12, 2018
I wish MaNtuli could slap the taste out of Dennis!!#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/QdFh1qJ26T— A$ola Mzanywa (@a_mzanywa) September 12, 2018