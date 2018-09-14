Twitter went crazy after Rihanna set fire to NYFW with savage lingerie

The internet still can't get over how Rihanna set New York Fashion Week ablaze with her sexy, savage and full of surprises lingerie show.

Not only did Rihanna break industry rules by including women of different races, ethnicities, body types, ages and preferences - sis made a statement to all existing lingerie producers.

There's no doubt that RiRi's coming for everything - be it in fashion, make up, films or music.

Talk about Ska ba hemisa!

Chatting to Huffington Post RiRi explained the inspiration behind her first of its kind showcase at the #NYFW.

"My mission is just to have women all over the world feel comfortable and sexy and have fun with lingerie. And tonight was just one of those experiences that I wanted people to feel that energy. I wanted them to feel all different body types, all the different women in different stages of their womanhood."

Check her interview below: