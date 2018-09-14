Twitter went crazy after Rihanna set fire to NYFW with savage lingerie
The internet still can't get over how Rihanna set New York Fashion Week ablaze with her sexy, savage and full of surprises lingerie show.
Not only did Rihanna break industry rules by including women of different races, ethnicities, body types, ages and preferences - sis made a statement to all existing lingerie producers.
There's no doubt that RiRi's coming for everything - be it in fashion, make up, films or music.
Talk about Ska ba hemisa!
Chatting to Huffington Post RiRi explained the inspiration behind her first of its kind showcase at the #NYFW.
"My mission is just to have women all over the world feel comfortable and sexy and have fun with lingerie. And tonight was just one of those experiences that I wanted people to feel that energy. I wanted them to feel all different body types, all the different women in different stages of their womanhood."
Check her interview below:
Rihanna never disappoints. Her new line of lingerie is 🔥. pic.twitter.com/SZ2duGI4Tl— HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 13, 2018
The streets were totally here for her rule-breaking tendencies.
"We stan forever," they said.
We love @rihanna's #NYFW show! A celebration of diversity and body positivity 💪 pic.twitter.com/gHcJ2SoHke— Be Real (@BeReal_Campaign) September 13, 2018
So Marc Jacobs tried to spite Rihanna at #NYFW and ran his 6pm show late so people would miss Rihanna’s show at 7:30pm....... however 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽... REAL PEOPLE KNEW THE DEAL 🙌🏽🙌🏽 congrats @rihanna @SavageXFenty on an amazing show!!! pic.twitter.com/USKX9UJk2d— ᏦᎯᏆℋᎽ (@__missperfect27) September 13, 2018
Slick Woods, Duckie Thot, Joan Smalls, Gigi & Bella Hadid are walking. #SAVAGExFENTY #NYFW pic.twitter.com/PaW0OvlQFt— Fenty Stats (@FentyStats) September 12, 2018
THE DIVERSITY, THE CREATIVITY, SIS EVEN HAD PREGNANT WOMEN ON THE RUNWAY DOING THEY THANG SHE REALLY GAVE US A SHOW LIKE THE GENIUS JUMPED OUT#SavagexFenty pic.twitter.com/y3cOq8h0Gv— Jaya (@JayaHampton) September 13, 2018
Rihanna had whole unborn babies in her show like wow she really did that #SAVAGExFENTY pic.twitter.com/bqNHnmbJBg— Kiki (@kxshedKi) September 13, 2018
Rih literally has everyone in this show from skinny to plus size girls, some even pregnant, and lets not forget all these different shades of WOC, we stan for life #SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/NNc78VwzSk— tt 🌞 (@TuEsBelle_Tee) September 13, 2018
RiRi's runway was so lit that one of her models, the heavily pregnant Slick Woods, gave birth right after walking the ramp!
According to TMZ, the model was rushed to the nearest hospital immediately after stepping of the ramp where she showcased one of the sexy pieces off of RiRi's Savage collection.
How awesome?
Pregnant model Slick Woods reportedly goes into labor backstage at Rihanna's #NYFW fashion show https://t.co/HouidlCPj3 pic.twitter.com/5wiBJUb56B— billboard (@billboard) September 14, 2018