It's a mess! Twitter thinks Beyoncé has picked a side in the Nicki vs Cardi beef
While the Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B feud is getting messier by the day the internet felt it was necessary to involve an "authority figure" into the situation. So they've let it up to Beyoncé to help folks decide which side to uhm... support.
In case you've been hiding under a rock and have no clue what we're talking about. Cardi B threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj after she could not get to her during an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party last Friday night.
Since then... Nicki came out with the files and Cardi B's sister promised to do some a** whipping if Nicki didn't fall in line. Sheesh... hectic!
With all the chaos going on Twitter decided that Beyoncé picked a side in the fight.
So did Beyoncé actually take a side? The answer is no, well not unless you consider the following.
Is Beyoncé for Cardi B?
The streets went crazy after Beyoncé and her hubby Jay apparently sang along to Cardi B's hit song Bodak Yellow at one of their concerts and their DJ has also apparently been blasting the song more after the fight.
Of course tweeps had receipts. *it wouldn't be Twitter CSI otherwise*
THE FACT THAT THE CARTERS ARE BLASTING WHO WANT THE SMOKE BY CARDI B ON THIS NIGHT EXACT NIGHT IS VERY TELLING! WE LOVE LEGENDS WHO KNOW EXACTLY HOW NICKI MINAJ IS PERSONALLY SO THEY KNOW THE REAL TEA! S/O TO JAY & BEYONCÉ! pic.twitter.com/MoDNbiU8jO— MESSY CARDI ⚪️ (@MESSYCARDI) September 12, 2018
Is Beyoncé for Nicki?
Nicki and Bey have been besties for a while before Cardi B was even a bleep on the radar, so naturally tweeps thought Bey would be #TeamNicki. The pair even did Feeling Myself together but that's old news.
Tweeps used more recent proof that Bey was on Nicki's side in the matter. They used the fact that on the OTR tour Bey and Jay have been using Nicki's mugshot as one of their backdrops when they perform.
They had proof too.
Beyoncé picked a side! She and Jay show this picture in every concert after Cardi B tried to attack Nicki Minaj at the NYFW. #queensupportqueen pic.twitter.com/pzuGEk1Zm1— Steven Estrella (@StevEstrella) September 12, 2018
Y’all: “nicki is so childish. I wish she would act like Beyoncé more”— Negro Swan (@lelowhatsgood) September 12, 2018
Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/tkXdt2vJkx
What do you think? Is Mrs Carter #TeamCardi or #TeamNicki?