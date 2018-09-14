TshisaLIVE

It's a mess! Twitter thinks Beyoncé has picked a side in the Nicki vs Cardi beef

What do you think? Is Mrs Carter #TeamCardi or #TeamNicki?

14 September 2018 - 08:38 By Chrizelda Kekana
The internet is convinced whoever Beyonce chooses to side with in the Nicki Minaj versus Cardi B beef is the one who is "right".
Image: Instagram/Nicki Minaj/Beyonce Aus/Cardi B

While the Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B feud is getting messier by the day the internet felt it was necessary to involve an "authority figure" into the situation.  So they've let it up to Beyoncé to help folks decide which side to uhm... support.

In case you've been hiding under a rock and have no clue what we're talking about.  Cardi B threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj after she could not get to her during an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party last Friday night.

Since then... Nicki came out with the files and Cardi B's sister promised to do some a** whipping if Nicki didn't fall in line. Sheesh... hectic!

With all the chaos going on Twitter decided that Beyoncé picked a side in the fight.  

So did Beyoncé actually take a side? The answer is no, well not unless you consider the following.

Is Beyoncé for Cardi B?

The streets went crazy after Beyoncé and her hubby Jay apparently sang along to Cardi B's hit song Bodak Yellow at one of their concerts and their DJ has also apparently been blasting the song more after the fight.

Of course tweeps had receipts. *it wouldn't be Twitter CSI otherwise*

View this post on Instagram

On the run 2 tour!!! REAL LIFE ,REAL LOVE

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Is Beyoncé for Nicki?

Nicki and Bey have been besties for a while before Cardi B was even a bleep on the radar, so naturally tweeps thought Bey would be #TeamNicki. The pair even did Feeling Myself together but that's old news.

Tweeps used more recent proof that Bey was on Nicki's side in the matter. They used the fact that on the OTR tour Bey and Jay have been using Nicki's mugshot as one of their backdrops when they perform.

They had proof too.

What do you think? Is Mrs Carter #TeamCardi or #TeamNicki?

