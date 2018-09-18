TshisaLIVE entered the #GlobalCitizen Festival ticket draw & here's how it went

That Beyoncé muti should never be underestimated. Fam. It will keep you up at night, working on your day off, losing shoes in desperate scrambles and even skip lunch to complete tasks. All for the chance to win tickets to see your queen in the flesh.

Like much of Mzansi, the TshisaLIVE team were doing cartwheels and sing alongs (All the single ladies! All the single ladies!) when we heard that Bey was headed to our shores in December.

All we needed to do to breath the same air and see Beyoncé with our very own eyeballs, was earn points by doing 'actions' and then enter the Global Citizen: Mandela 100 ticket draw.

Easy, peasy, lemon, squeezy! We all made it our life mission to sign up to be Global Citizens and to do all the tasks. Email the president of a foreign country? Done! Take a quiz on menstruation when I've only seen a tampon like once in my life? Suddenly I am an expert.

GET YOUR GOOD ON!

If at the end of the day it all came to nothing and I didn't win tickets at least I would be able to cry into my Bey-branded mug knowing I was a good person right? I had done something small to change the world for the good.

So in the spirit of testing out the system to see it was all legit, the TshisaLIVE team of five people got down to business.

Kyle signed up first, like two months before the first ticket draw followed shortly by Chrissy and Jess.

While Kyle and Jess did a couple of tasks and called it a day, Chrissy got into beast mode and did pretty much every task she could find.

Home girl was looking for good deeds like a Cassper for a #FillUp venue.