TshisaLIVE entered the #GlobalCitizen Festival ticket draw & here's how it went
That Beyoncé muti should never be underestimated. Fam. It will keep you up at night, working on your day off, losing shoes in desperate scrambles and even skip lunch to complete tasks. All for the chance to win tickets to see your queen in the flesh.
Like much of Mzansi, the TshisaLIVE team were doing cartwheels and sing alongs (All the single ladies! All the single ladies!) when we heard that Bey was headed to our shores in December.
All we needed to do to breath the same air and see Beyoncé with our very own eyeballs, was earn points by doing 'actions' and then enter the Global Citizen: Mandela 100 ticket draw.
Easy, peasy, lemon, squeezy! We all made it our life mission to sign up to be Global Citizens and to do all the tasks. Email the president of a foreign country? Done! Take a quiz on menstruation when I've only seen a tampon like once in my life? Suddenly I am an expert.
GET YOUR GOOD ON!
If at the end of the day it all came to nothing and I didn't win tickets at least I would be able to cry into my Bey-branded mug knowing I was a good person right? I had done something small to change the world for the good.
So in the spirit of testing out the system to see it was all legit, the TshisaLIVE team of five people got down to business.
Kyle signed up first, like two months before the first ticket draw followed shortly by Chrissy and Jess.
While Kyle and Jess did a couple of tasks and called it a day, Chrissy got into beast mode and did pretty much every task she could find.
Home girl was looking for good deeds like a Cassper for a #FillUp venue.
Fast forward to the day the entries closed and both Chrissy and Kyle's Global Citizen points were in the hundreds (with over 40 Mandela points exclusively for the festival). They were also the first two to officially apply for tickets and got our colleague Nonny signed up and entered.
Karishma, who had signed up just a week before was chilled at home living her best life on her day off when she was reminded of the deadline and managed to scrape together the 23 Mandela points to enter.
Winners from the first draw would be announced the next day and everyone was silently hopeful of winning, especially Chrissy.
Prayers work, fam, and that time she was as confident of winning as an eskimo at an ice making competition.
Restless nights ensued and the next day we were camping deeper in our email inbox than Drake in his feelings.
And then it happened.
AND THE WINNER IS...
BOOM! A message in the inbox from Global Citizen. " Congratulations, You Just won tickets to Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100!"
Hold up! And grab those edges, girl! It was Karishma that won the tickets.
*SIDE NOTE: This gif is not an exaggeration, this was really her!*
No one could believe it!
The last person who entered from the team was the first to win.
Eish! God is good, hey.
Sis was almost too babalas in celebration to remember to book her tickets.
She signed in on Computicket, shaking with excitement only to find the only tickets left were up in the nosebleed seats.
Expecting golden circle life we discovered the only tickets available to winners were some standing and seating. No golden circle or standing by the fence on the field. On top of that, she was pretty far back in the "first come, first serve" line.
Chin up, girl! We all offered to buy you TshisaLIVE binoculars for the show.
Judging by the Twitter reactions, the streets were filled with citizens who got tickets and a whole lot more who missed out.
#globalcitizen I wooooon 😊😊😊😊i wanna thank god for this chance....— Global Citizen Activist✊✊ (@Thanduk57) September 18, 2018
And those haters who didn't want to refer me guess who will be seeing @bonang_m and @Beyonce
ME!! pic.twitter.com/oJbPOPBvuG
The good news is that there will be more ticket draws in the future. The next one is on October 15.
Additional draws will be on November 12, 19 and 26. Now that we know the system works..give it your best shot!
We will be ready for you, Bey!