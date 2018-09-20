Twitter thinks Drake is only suing Layla Lace to prove a point
Drake is reportedly suing a woman named Layla Lace, who he slept with for civil extortion, emotional distress and defamation. And all Twitter wants is another album from the saga.
According to People.com the rapper is alleging that Layla made the whole thing up in order to extort millions of dollars from him. Drake, who is 31-years-old filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Layla, real name Laquana Morris, who works in the adult entertainment industry.
Wendy here told the story...
Drake is suing a woman who claimed he got her pregnant, tried to extort him and then accused him of rape! This and more tea on #HotTopics now at https://t.co/HuTAJNuTRD pic.twitter.com/eZTZiTYvR1— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) September 19, 2018
According to the papers Drake submitted, he and Layla met in February 2017 during a stop on his Boy Meets World Tour in Manchester, England. The two then went on to have "consensual, protected sex" in his hotel room after the concert.
Then Drake continued with his tour and started blue ticking sis, who had thought that they would pursue a relationship.
In April 2017 a clearly angry Layla gave an on-air interview to SiriusXM’s Shade 45, repeating the allegation that Drake impregnated her.
"It’s 100 percent sure. He knows it. I’m just going to leave it at that,” she said in a clip from the show posted to Instagram.
"He pretty much was like, ‘Ima call you back’ and the phone calls just stopped," she said during her interview.
Here is the woman's version of events.
Meanwhile in the Twitter streets.
It’s obvious Drake isn’t suing this woman for the money but rather to make a point. I mean she lied, tried to extort him and accused him of rape. Meanwhile some of y’all sue ya mama for making you pay your own cell phone bill💁🏾♀️— thebeautyinwaiting (@twitt4twhat) September 20, 2018
Drake made the right decision suing that girl that lied and said he raped her and got her pregnant. Mfs don’t stop until you mess with their money— sahara 🕊 (@saharaaaaa_) September 19, 2018
I just seen on Shade Room that Drake suing a woman for lying about being pregnant. It said she was blowing his phone up after they smashed and got mad when he stopped responding. Listen. If Drake got that "make you go crazy" stroke game, that's dangerous 😭— Queen T. ✨👑 (@1_BLUiCE_) September 19, 2018
It's hectic!
But in the words of The Queen's Petronella everyone is "guilty until proven innocent" or it may be the other way around but only time will tell!
*sips tea*