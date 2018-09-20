Twitter thinks Drake is only suing Layla Lace to prove a point

According to the papers Drake submitted, he and Layla met in February 2017 during a stop on his Boy Meets World Tour in Manchester, England. The two then went on to have "consensual, protected sex" in his hotel room after the concert.

Then Drake continued with his tour and started blue ticking sis, who had thought that they would pursue a relationship.

In April 2017 a clearly angry Layla gave an on-air interview to SiriusXM’s Shade 45, repeating the allegation that Drake impregnated her.

"It’s 100 percent sure. He knows it. I’m just going to leave it at that,” she said in a clip from the show posted to Instagram.

"He pretty much was like, ‘Ima call you back’ and the phone calls just stopped," she said during her interview.

Here is the woman's version of events.