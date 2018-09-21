Kanye West drops some truths, warns Drake & Nick Cannon

Kanye West is officially "out of the sunken place" and there's a new rule ýall: don't talk about Kim Kardashian.

Kanye's wife has been the subject of conversation for several weeks after Nick Cannon opened up about his previous relationship with Kim and rumours began to swirl that Drake was referring to Kim on his hit track In My Feelings.

All this drama wasn't sitting right with 'Ye and he took to Instagram on Thursday to publicly call celebs out for talking about his missus.

"First of all I want to address Nick Cannon. Like, I understand that you used to date my wife but you get in an interview don't mention my wife. If someone brings my wife up you say, 'Hey, I respect that man I'm not speaking on that.' Don't be making no suggestions like nobody f**ked my wife," Kanye said.