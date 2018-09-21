Kanye West drops some truths, warns Drake & Nick Cannon
Kanye West is officially "out of the sunken place" and there's a new rule ýall: don't talk about Kim Kardashian.
Kanye's wife has been the subject of conversation for several weeks after Nick Cannon opened up about his previous relationship with Kim and rumours began to swirl that Drake was referring to Kim on his hit track In My Feelings.
All this drama wasn't sitting right with 'Ye and he took to Instagram on Thursday to publicly call celebs out for talking about his missus.
"First of all I want to address Nick Cannon. Like, I understand that you used to date my wife but you get in an interview don't mention my wife. If someone brings my wife up you say, 'Hey, I respect that man I'm not speaking on that.' Don't be making no suggestions like nobody f**ked my wife," Kanye said.
Kanye next took aim at Drake and warned the rapper to not even use words that sounded similar to his wife's name in songs.
"What I'm looking for, for my spirit to take accountability is, the fact that there's people making rumors or thinking that you f**ked my wife and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that. That don't sit well with my spirit. You know if I had a girlfriend from Chicago her name was Renita and then you was married to Rihanna I wouldn't make no song called 'Riri.' So when you're like, 'Ah I don't know where it comes from!' You're too smart for that bro. You know where that comes from. Don't make no record with nothing that could be confused."
Nick responded to Kanye's rant by welcoming him back into the game but made it clear that he would not be policed by hime.
"I’ve never said anything disrespectful or harmful, in my opinion to your marriage or your union.
"I salute it, keep it going. But you not going to tell me what I can and what I can’t say. I’m a solid individual. If somebody ask me a question I am going to answer it to the best of my ability. I’m going to give my opinion and ain’t no harm, no foul but if it got your spirit feeling weird, holler at me."
But it wasn't all negativity and beef Kanye also took to Twitter to speak about the pressures of social media and suggested a clever feature that should be added to social media to try to stop people comparing themselves to others.
we should be able to participate in social media without having to show how many followers or likes we have. Just like how we can turn off the comments we should be able to turn off the display of followers. This has an intense negative impact on our self worth.— ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2018