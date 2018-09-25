'Babe, you need to stop!' - Simphiwe Dana slams Cassper over fan clapback

Cassper may have been living his best life overseas last week but Twitter brought him back down to reality over the weekend after he claimed his travels had taught him that Mzansi is only good at dragging each other down.

Cassper has been a target of hate for several years and reflected on this while traveling back into the country on Saturday.

In a tweet he wrote: "White people live comfortably in the most expensive parts of the world. America and Europe. They are 400 years ahead. We are supposed to be catching up," before suggesting that Mzansi only each other down.

Cassper deleted the tweet but still made his feelings known through another tweet with a similar message.