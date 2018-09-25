'Babe, you need to stop!' - Simphiwe Dana slams Cassper over fan clapback
Cassper may have been living his best life overseas last week but Twitter brought him back down to reality over the weekend after he claimed his travels had taught him that Mzansi is only good at dragging each other down.
Cassper has been a target of hate for several years and reflected on this while traveling back into the country on Saturday.
In a tweet he wrote: "White people live comfortably in the most expensive parts of the world. America and Europe. They are 400 years ahead. We are supposed to be catching up," before suggesting that Mzansi only each other down.
Cassper deleted the tweet but still made his feelings known through another tweet with a similar message.
I travel the world. I’m blessed enough to sit in first class&business lounges&I often find myself being the only black person there. The 400 years of slavey thing just hit me now. We are sooo behind&the only thing we are extremely good at for now is pulling each other down. ☹️— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 22, 2018
Well Cassper saw flames for the comments with many labeling him "ignorant and fake humble".
Songbird Simphiwe Dana got wind of the mess Cassper had left on social media with his tweets and took to Twitter to address him.
Babe, you need to stop. You’re one of the most loved artists in SA. This doesn’t make sense coming from you. Ignore the hate and focus on the love https://t.co/hAmbEpvgjy— Firebrand (@simphiwedana) September 24, 2018
Simphiwe added that she knew Cassper was the target of hate but said she was worried about the star alienating his fans.
"I also get frustrated. People can come at you sideways especially on social media. The black community is wounded. Everywhere you go. I just don’t like him alienating his fans. I admire his success."
Afternoon Express presenter Bonnie Mbuli also slammed Cassper, reminding him that it was his fans who spent their money filling up stadiums he brags about.
Some of the loyal loving fans who spent their money filling up domes for Cassper might never be able to be in those 1st class/ Business lounges and now they r being told nyoso! Not cool.— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) September 24, 2018
I feel like true success must humble us, maybe I’m wrong 🤷🏽♀️,I want the kind of success I’m scared to even brag about. https://t.co/UwZOVvuZb6— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) September 24, 2018
Meanwhile the streets were filled with memes and messages from people wanting to cancel their subscription to the Cassper supporters club.
I am a Proud Tsibipian but that tweet Cassper made about blacks pulling each other down pretty much hurt/disappointed me simply because I've saved and I am ready for Durban and he's out here like that.— MaAfrika (@EMc_MaAfrika) September 24, 2018
Cassper saying the only thing black people are good at is pulling each other down when it was black people who pulled him up so he can enjoy that first class seat. Mmalo weh!— Nchema (@ShottaZee) September 23, 2018
At the end of the day the celebrities you call us poverty and broke and you always pull us down. pic.twitter.com/wgWdkrHh1v— Tilly Tee (@Tillytiny1) September 22, 2018
Cassper Nyovest makes money from black people and has the nerve to claim pull each other down, blacks actually support each other— Khutšo ® 🇿🇦 (@khutso) September 24, 2018
Well I suppose all those that have supported this guy and helped him elevate have been pulling him down. Dome and stadium FillUp was blacks pulling him down, fans buying his music, fans going to shows have been pulling him down. "Please tell us someone hacked you phone Cassper" https://t.co/DiXpJlxWC6— Sink-1-0 (@NNzimS) September 23, 2018
Cassper quick question. Who comes to your shows? Who buys your music?. Where has the money you've made come from?— Lawrence Mwanza 👾 (@LaurenceLilo) September 23, 2018
The real question is what have you done for the people that have given you so much apart from the bragging you shove in our face. What are you accountable for?
Ai, Cassper, you're an awesome rapper and you're doing great things for yourself. But how do you weigh millions of us that supported you to a few individuals that did you bad? If all we were capable of doing is pulling you down do you honestly think u would be where u are today?— Lynx (@Thisiz_Lynx) September 23, 2018