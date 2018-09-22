TshisaLIVE

Cassper shares his thoughts on Twitter's savagery

22 September 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper Nyovest believes Twitter should be used to teach each other.
Cassper Nyovest believes Twitter should be used to teach each other.

Instead of it being a playground for savage clapbacks and criticism, Cassper Nyovest wishes Twitter could be a place where people learn from each other. 

And he's not just talking about learning how to make memes!

The rapper believes that the Twitter world could be such an "environment". 

"Twitter could be such an informative environment if we were willing to drop the savage act & learn from each other.

"I wish I could debate with y’all sometimes but I know it’s all gonna turn into an insult fest & all the education would go to waste. Fede haina nix, MONATE MPOLAYE," he said. 

Maybe one day Cass. 

