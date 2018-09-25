FIRE! Looks like Kwesta has Mzansi sorted for Dezemba with #Vurvai
We, South Africa as a collective would like to thank God, Kwesta's parents and K1 for the gift that is Kwesta.
Kwesta has done it again!
2015 was Nomayini, 2016 was Ngud, 2017 was Spirit and now for 2018 it looks like the rapper has made sure that we have a Dezemba hit. And man it is a jam.
The track, titled Vurvai was released on Tuesday morning to a very surprised Mzansi and judging from the reaction so far it has received an overwhelming YES from Twitter.
However, it is not only tweeps that have been losing their minds. It has also been blasted on radio stations across the country. From the minute Kwesta made the announcement that his song is now available, he topped the trends list.
Kwesta has been working on Dakar III and promised that 2019 will be the year he finally lets that project go.
In the meantime we will be too busy enjoying Vurvai because as far as hit singles go. This one is a winner!
#VurVai trust kwesta to give you a hit after hit🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XCTwAI30D3— LAUREN (@lawryn_dee) September 25, 2018
Do you guys hear the base though??? Moerr!😭😭😭 #VurVai pic.twitter.com/jgzxOALFiQ— SINELIZWI MADIKIZELA (@SLYM_OFFICIAL) September 25, 2018
#VurVai might just be big as Kwesta's past 2 singles, just listened to the song now pic.twitter.com/6tBK5SrZFr— KAYMO (@LifeOfKaymo) September 25, 2018
@KwestaDaKAR and Summer smash hits#vurvai pic.twitter.com/HvAT8KUkq3— HYDFAM ON SOUNDCLOUD (@JustMarvin_nje) September 25, 2018
#VurVai is totally a smash hit🔥🔥🔥💃. Your music is always amazing tjoe!❤❤🔥💃@KwestaDaKAR pic.twitter.com/VSw6acErgg— Likhona Cologu (@likhona_cologu) September 25, 2018
Mhhh!! Lord Jesus that Baritone...😭😭😭 #VurVai pic.twitter.com/9tu3QsvzXr— SIVE🏳🌈 (@Sive_Mnikina) September 25, 2018
Okay, #VurVai is about to dethrone Fela in Versace. pic.twitter.com/KblCRUPSsU— Mbongeni (@MGegana7) September 25, 2018
Now #VurVai is worth all the hype. Kwesta is on a roll pic.twitter.com/iI66m81fi6— Ms. Understood (@That_Nocks) September 25, 2018
The queue to download #VurVai @kwestaDakar pic.twitter.com/30wZthh9CH— #HeartThrob Brewing (@khomotso_Epical) September 25, 2018
You know it's always a banger if Dakar works with Makwa mos!!🔥🔥#VurVai@KwestaDaKAR@only1makwa pic.twitter.com/ZlIRFhRfrf— 🏰TheFreshPrinceOfSene-K🏰 (@IamThusoMosoeu) September 25, 2018
Summer is covered yet again, last year it was spirit this year syaba vur vaya🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Vurvai pic.twitter.com/eWhKaIsLUD— Ms Visual Korobela 🕊️ (@JustMeka_) September 25, 2018
Just heard that new Kwesta song on Metro FM... a real hood song, some real competition for Fela In Versace. This is what I'm talking about 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ixip5emaRK— Msentiii (@Msentiii_) September 24, 2018
The other team cumin at us with kwesta's song 😁 we see ya 👀but won't act cause we love the buoy and the song issa certified hit for summer 🍻#VurVai pic.twitter.com/fvpaYNFV2m— Mfundo (@Mfundo_jack1) September 25, 2018
#VurVai you can't walk in my shoes elami iteku lisha 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yc4nTpF7gX— Tivo🦋🦋🌻🌺 (@IamTeevo) September 25, 2018
I am so sad that I'll be working this whole weekend and @KwestaDaKAR will be performing #VurVai for the 1st time ever ku event yake 💔 pic.twitter.com/EoUPZPsLHg— KaMshengu❤ (@_shanom_) September 25, 2018
#VurVai Kwesta's new track smaks bruh @KwestaDaKAR pic.twitter.com/BwKZoIBfDS— Andie 💛 (@AneleMboyisi_) September 25, 2018
.....#VurVai is the jam😩😩😌 pic.twitter.com/2PSeIWkB4z— Pearl Mhlongo (@Micfoxynoxy32) September 25, 2018