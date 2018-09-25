TshisaLIVE

FIRE! Looks like Kwesta has Mzansi sorted for Dezemba with #Vurvai

We, South Africa as a collective would like to thank God, Kwesta's parents and K1 for the gift that is Kwesta.

25 September 2018 - 10:59 By Chrizelda Kekana
Kwesta release another summer banger for Mzansi.
Image: Via Kwesta Instagram/Banzworldwide

Kwesta has done it again!

2015 was Nomayini, 2016 was Ngud, 2017 was Spirit and now for 2018 it looks like the rapper has made sure that we have a Dezemba hit. And man it is a jam. 

The track, titled Vurvai was released on Tuesday morning to a very surprised Mzansi and judging from the reaction so far it has received an overwhelming YES from Twitter. 

However, it is not only tweeps that have been losing their minds. It has also been blasted on radio stations across the country. From the minute Kwesta made the announcement that his song is now available, he topped the trends list.

Kwesta has been working on Dakar III and promised that 2019 will be the year he finally lets that project go.

In the meantime we will be too busy enjoying Vurvai because as far as hit singles go. This one is a winner!


