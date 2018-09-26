LOL! So someone’s bae pretended to be sick to go party at Cassper’s house?
Eish! Poor Naledi thought that she could sneak out and live her best life at Cassper's pool party over the weekend, but a man who is claiming to be her bae has apparently busted her. And the internet has lost its mind!
The Twitter user caused a social media storm when he posted receipts proving his alleged bae was at the party while he claimed she told him that she was sick and was going to stay home to rest.
According to malume, Naledi went offline at 5pm but was later spotted next to Cassper's Bentley and dancing on his patio.
She Said Goodnight To Me At 17:00 🕔 Yesterday Telling Me “Babe I’m Sick Not Feeling Well” Kanti okwa bose Kudu Kudu @CassperNyovest s PoolParty 💔💔😢😢😢 I Only Find Out Now.... Women Are Trash 🚮🚮 pic.twitter.com/iwoiVJkbzE— 🔥 Auti eGrand🇿🇦 (@Dj_Techzi) September 25, 2018
Bro was defeated by the situation and he wasn't alone.
The social media streets were a buzz with reaction to the story with even Cassper jumping in to confirm that it was his ride Naledi was standing next to.
Ene that’s my car hey. This is bad. 🙈 unlucky boy. https://t.co/i0tKtuJRaq— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 25, 2018
The Ksazobalit hitmaker claimed that people's boyfriends have been hitting up his phone to get answers.
I had people’s boyfriends calling me asking me hectic things. Monyora I just threw the party , ha ke tsebe nix. Some girls left their cars here and I’m proud cause they’re responsible for not drinking and driving mara ba robetse kae? Ai, I party e njan le? #MufasasPoolParty— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 25, 2018
Speaking to TshisaLIVE DJ Techzi shut down any suggestions the post was a publicity stunt and did not even know that his girl knew Cassper.
He said a picture of him and Cassper that people have circulated suggesting they were at the party together was actually taken several weeks ago.
DJ Technzi claimed he had been alerted to the situation when his friend sent him Cassper's picture with Naledi in the background.
"My friend told me about it. My battery died at a gig I was at and so I switched it off and wasn't aware that she was at the party. When I switched it back on my friend asked me if this was my girl. He showed me her statuses because she blocked my number from seeing her statuses and I saw it was her. I tried to call her but she hasn't been taking my calls since."
He said the pair had only recently got back together after a long separation and he wasn't sure if they were still an item.
"You know these girls, they will come back and lie to you. I don't know. People say I should have known about her but you have faith in people so you don't expect it."
Soon Naledi was trending on Twitter as people were debating whether Naledi was leadership or a symptom of a national outbreak of slay queens.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Naledi were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.
Who didn’t warn this guy about Naledi though pic.twitter.com/klTta998Cl— Mr Party Time 🍾 (@MistrPartyTime) September 26, 2018
What Naledi did is nothing new. She just flipped the script. Men have been doing this number on us for years. Dropping you home at 6pm with a sob story about studying for an exam. Next thing you see a post on FB where he was wilding at some party. Go Naledi. Live your best life!— Sukoluhle Nyathi (@SueNyathi) September 25, 2018
Imagine declining a pool party to go watch movies mo laptop ko backroom? Nope— What a joke my darling (@Lesedi__MS) September 25, 2018
Let Naledi live abuti pic.twitter.com/f2Wz0PoHiB
"Dude you're dating Naledi?"— Karabo (@KaraboRiley) September 25, 2018
The most painful question ever. 😂🤣😪 pic.twitter.com/pMLbzGajnM
Yall did this to Naledi— King Bryan 👑 (@_BlackZA) September 25, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Black Twitter whyyyyyyyyyyy?! pic.twitter.com/HDkfopxg6b
"good night" doesnt mean "ngiyolala" listen, and pay attention, cause they might be telling u "go have a good night" or "im going to have a good night, doing whatever, with whoever" sanuba muncu, leave Naledi alone...— Wilson Toffee 🍬 (@Just_Leeds) September 26, 2018
Ladies we pulling a Naledi the whole December— 👒iLove_Mmakgabo🇿🇦👒 (@TumiMmakgabo) September 25, 2018
After he gets heart broken we go back apologize and do it again .
Amen !!! pic.twitter.com/yP7xHfq5Ea
Imagine not feeding the Gram because your little boyfriend thinks you asleep. Could never be Naledi. A KWEEN!— Skywalker (@TseMonate_ZA) September 25, 2018
The people were quarter to starting a WhatsApp group to warn a brother about Naledi.
Lol but Caiphus Semenya warned us about Naledi...... 😂😂😂😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/rNBw1Q1nb4— Gerry Malatji (@GerryMalatji) September 25, 2018
Wen a gal named Naledi is coming my way. pic.twitter.com/UrT5S2fA6o— Mashile. (@23Jo_el) September 25, 2018
2018— SMAGGER THE MENINIST 🧔🏾 (@SmaggerMoore) September 25, 2018
Naledi goes to casspers pool party
2050
Naledi's daughter is at #Utatakho tryna find out if DJ techzi is her father
Yall keep doing to your future children pic.twitter.com/fAODXUe2VD
Also, does anyone have a contact at a dictionary company because Mzansi wants to add Naledi to the books.
Naledi---the art of saying goodnight at 17h00 pic.twitter.com/dTBlzAI60T— weird is cool (@Jay__Xi) September 25, 2018
We don't breakup anymore we NALEDI you. pic.twitter.com/WzKH25cX4a— Black 🇿🇦🇸🇿 (@BlackMarenene) September 25, 2018