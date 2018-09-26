LOL! So someone’s bae pretended to be sick to go party at Cassper’s house?

Speaking to TshisaLIVE DJ Techzi shut down any suggestions the post was a publicity stunt and did not even know that his girl knew Cassper.

He said a picture of him and Cassper that people have circulated suggesting they were at the party together was actually taken several weeks ago.

DJ Technzi claimed he had been alerted to the situation when his friend sent him Cassper's picture with Naledi in the background.

"My friend told me about it. My battery died at a gig I was at and so I switched it off and wasn't aware that she was at the party. When I switched it back on my friend asked me if this was my girl. He showed me her statuses because she blocked my number from seeing her statuses and I saw it was her. I tried to call her but she hasn't been taking my calls since."

He said the pair had only recently got back together after a long separation and he wasn't sure if they were still an item.

"You know these girls, they will come back and lie to you. I don't know. People say I should have known about her but you have faith in people so you don't expect it."

Soon Naledi was trending on Twitter as people were debating whether Naledi was leadership or a symptom of a national outbreak of slay queens.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Naledi were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.