Rapulana Seiphemo in court for tax evasion, owes Sars R160k

The Generations: The Legacy star's case was postponed until later this month.

26 September 2018 - 12:21 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Rapulana Seiphemo has landed on the wrong side of the tax man.
Rapulana Seiphemo has landed on the wrong side of the tax man.

Generations the Legacy actor Rapulana Seiphemo appeared in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday for tax evasion.

Dressed in a grey shirt and a navy pair of jeans‚ Seiphemo sat silently in court with his legs crossed. He was seen speaking to his legal representative before going into the dock.

His case was postponed to October 18 for him to make representations to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It is the state's case that Seiphemo failed to submit income tax returns from 2013 to 2017.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said: "We can confirm that Rapulana Seiphemo faces five counts of contravening tax laws in that he failed to submit his personal income tax returns."

According to the South African Revenue Service (Sars)‚ Seiphemo owes them an amount exceeding R48 000. However‚ the penalties accumulated over the years amount to more than R111 000 and the total now amounts to around R160 000.

