Inxeba star Bongile Mantsai ready for more backlash with new film

Safta award-winning actor Bongile Mantsai is no stranger to angry stares and insults and has racked up quite a few haters for his roles as Viga on Inxeba (The Wound) and the villian Mthunzi on e.tv soapie Scandal!, so even if his role in the upcoming film Sew he Winter to My Skin leads to backlash he is ready.

The film, which is based on a true story of notorious outlaw John Kepe in the Karoo before apartheid was chosen as the official South African entry for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars.

The adventure thriller brought to life by writer-director Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, is controversial in its use of themes around colonialism, racism, poverty, politics and land.

"My character is a young rebel and leader who is quite passionate about the land issue. I think people are drawn to it because of how it was packaged. We are always complaining that we don't get to tell our own stories and we are trying to do this with the film.

He said he didn't know if the film will spark as much reaction as Inxeba but said he was prepared for whatever happened.

"People will have their own views. I am prepared for all of it now. People become attached to the stories and the characters because they see them in their own community. You are making an impact in people's lives just by telling the story. I am done with doing work that impresses people. Now I want to do work that gets people talking. As long as I don't get harmed, I am open to talk.

"We are so scared nowadays of discussing work we see. I take a taxi and people will always share their feelings with me. They feel comfortable sharing their opinions with me but maybe not to their neighbours or friends."

The film recently made its world debut at the Toronto Film Festival and is unique in that there is very little speech. In fact, Bongile doesn't even speak at all in the movie.