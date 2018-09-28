Inxeba star Bongile Mantsai ready for more backlash with new film
Safta award-winning actor Bongile Mantsai is no stranger to angry stares and insults and has racked up quite a few haters for his roles as Viga on Inxeba (The Wound) and the villian Mthunzi on e.tv soapie Scandal!, so even if his role in the upcoming film Sew he Winter to My Skin leads to backlash he is ready.
The film, which is based on a true story of notorious outlaw John Kepe in the Karoo before apartheid was chosen as the official South African entry for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars.
The adventure thriller brought to life by writer-director Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, is controversial in its use of themes around colonialism, racism, poverty, politics and land.
"My character is a young rebel and leader who is quite passionate about the land issue. I think people are drawn to it because of how it was packaged. We are always complaining that we don't get to tell our own stories and we are trying to do this with the film.
He said he didn't know if the film will spark as much reaction as Inxeba but said he was prepared for whatever happened.
"People will have their own views. I am prepared for all of it now. People become attached to the stories and the characters because they see them in their own community. You are making an impact in people's lives just by telling the story. I am done with doing work that impresses people. Now I want to do work that gets people talking. As long as I don't get harmed, I am open to talk.
"We are so scared nowadays of discussing work we see. I take a taxi and people will always share their feelings with me. They feel comfortable sharing their opinions with me but maybe not to their neighbours or friends."
The film recently made its world debut at the Toronto Film Festival and is unique in that there is very little speech. In fact, Bongile doesn't even speak at all in the movie.
"The script is almost 100 pages but I don't say a single word. There are just these list of emotions that you have to portray. It was difficult but also very fascinating. It was something I haven't done before."
Bongile joined the cast of Scandal! this year and admitted at first that he was a little shy and wanted to kind of keep to himself.
"I was so happy to get the role. It is exciting. I didn't think it would be this big. I thought I would leave Cape Town for two months but several more and I am still here. I am taking it as it comes. At first I would keep to myself but TV doesn't allow that. People came to me and let me into their world and community. I was so humbled."
Still his character raises eyebrows from fans on the street.
"It scares me at times because people don't really like the character. Some people will even tell me they will never ask me for pictures because of my character."
While the controversy around Inxeba has largely died down, Bongile still feared for his safety when he visited the Eastern Cape recently to work on another upcoming film.
"The fear of going to the Eastern Cape after Inxeba was still there. It was difficult. I met a few people who recognised me from Inxeba. They still ask me why I did it. Every time people look at me I don't know what they are thinking or what role they have recognised me in so you think: 'Maybe I am in trouble here'. You always have to be on your toes."