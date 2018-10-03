TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ayanda Ncwane gets dance lessons from Felicia Mabuza-Suttle

03 October 2018 - 11:43 By Karishma Thakurdin
Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is overjoyed to be back home.
Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is overjoyed to be back home.
Image: Twitter/Felicia Mabuza-Suttle

Iconic talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has been having the time of her life ever since she returned home to Mzansi. 

Felicia, who is based in the States jetted into the country last week ahead of her being honoured at the Gauteng High Impact Leadership summit for breaking boundaries with The Felicia Show. 

Even though her schedule has been quite hectic Felicia, who is a huge fan of Ayanda Ncwane's group, Abathandwa Musical Group made time to give her some dance lessons. 

And we have to say the competition was stiff but Ma Felicia takes it! 

Felicia was also blown away when Abathandwa surprised her with a visit to teach her how to dance to their song. 

During an interview on Morning Live, Felicia said that even though she lives in the US, her heart will always be here in Mzansi. 

“My head is only in America but my heart is here. My husband says to me I think you’re happier when you’re in South Africa, when we call him he says you’re always laughing, you always have people around you, you always in a spirit that I don’t witness here in the US which is true, I do feel that way," she said. 

Kelly Khumalo calls for privacy amidst traditional healer reports

She sparked speculation when she posted a picture of herself in what followers thought was attire worn by traditional healers.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zodwa gets candid: I am free because I am a broken person

The dancer was raw with her emotions.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Real Talk's future hangs in the balance - major review of shows at the SABC

The show's producers said they were preparing for a new season of the show but couldn't confirm if it would get renewed in March.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Somizi shades fame-hungry SA designers

Somizi says some people are trying to hard to be famous and not letting their work do the talking.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sophie Ndaba addresses 'heartless opinions' over her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  2. Love struck! Nasty C spills on his love affair with Sammie aka Mrs Me TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang clears the air: 'If being strong, thorough & focused makes me a ... TshisaLIVE
  4. #IdolsSA | Thato's narrow escape has the streets in a mess TshisaLIVE
  5. Ishmael recounts how Bonang once gave him a plate of food TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Minister Cele makes promises to Westbury community after heavy protests in the ...
Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court
X