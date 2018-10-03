WATCH | Ayanda Ncwane gets dance lessons from Felicia Mabuza-Suttle

Iconic talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has been having the time of her life ever since she returned home to Mzansi.

Felicia, who is based in the States jetted into the country last week ahead of her being honoured at the Gauteng High Impact Leadership summit for breaking boundaries with The Felicia Show.

Even though her schedule has been quite hectic Felicia, who is a huge fan of Ayanda Ncwane's group, Abathandwa Musical Group made time to give her some dance lessons.

And we have to say the competition was stiff but Ma Felicia takes it!