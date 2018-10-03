WATCH | Ayanda Ncwane gets dance lessons from Felicia Mabuza-Suttle
Iconic talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has been having the time of her life ever since she returned home to Mzansi.
Felicia, who is based in the States jetted into the country last week ahead of her being honoured at the Gauteng High Impact Leadership summit for breaking boundaries with The Felicia Show.
Even though her schedule has been quite hectic Felicia, who is a huge fan of Ayanda Ncwane's group, Abathandwa Musical Group made time to give her some dance lessons.
And we have to say the competition was stiff but Ma Felicia takes it!
Now I’m convinced I’m the daughter who was left behind in SA by mistake 😂😩🤞🏽. I love you @suttlefelicia . I keep on learning so much from you about everything, including the moves 💃🏽💃🏽😜. Your journey should be shared amongst many girls from townships and rural areas , especially those who wished to reach sky high in dreaming. You are a blessing to us🤗❤️.
Felicia was also blown away when Abathandwa surprised her with a visit to teach her how to dance to their song.
A dream come true dancing with #Abathandwa, to my favorite song that I listen to daily in the US, esp when I'm homesick! They surprised me when I was honored this week by @Empowaworx. Thx @assupol for being anchor partner. @SimphiweMasiza you are visionary. @ayandancwaneSA pic.twitter.com/8YVKbW6iRC— Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) September 29, 2018
During an interview on Morning Live, Felicia said that even though she lives in the US, her heart will always be here in Mzansi.
“My head is only in America but my heart is here. My husband says to me I think you’re happier when you’re in South Africa, when we call him he says you’re always laughing, you always have people around you, you always in a spirit that I don’t witness here in the US which is true, I do feel that way," she said.