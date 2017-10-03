TshisaLIVE

DJ Dimplez apologises for artwork believed to perpetuate rape culture

03 October 2017 - 13:01 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Dimplez got tongues wagging with his latest artwork.
DJ Dimplez got tongues wagging with his latest artwork.
Image: Via Instagram

DJ Dimplez has recalled the original artwork released for his latest single after it got major social media backlash for apparently perpetuating the SA rape culture.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DJ said he was 'deeply sorry' for the artwork  he released for hisWhat a Night featuring singer Tellaman late last month.

This after, the artwork which shows Dimplez carrying a girl that looked drunk in an ally, raised eyebrows on social media.

"I would like to apologise. With the release of my latest single, ‘What a Night’, it has been brought to my attention and realisation that the supporting art work calls to mind rapists’ stereotypes. I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended by the art work. With the artwork, my intention was to never promote the senseless rape culture nor that of taking advantage of women," Dimplez said. 

The DJ explained that it was not his intention to incite violence or offend anyone. 

"It is extremely important to me and to my team that whatever material we produce is inclusive, does not incite violence and is always respectful to our audience. Any failure of that I will act to work on immediately, while revision to the artwork has already been made. The offensive artwork will be removed from all supporting visuals to the single release. I am deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused," he said.

IN MEMES: Twitter applauds Isithunzi for dealing with real issues

Twitter could not believe that the riveting story of four young girls on Isithunzi came to an end on Monday evening, however they were grateful for ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Bobby van Jaarsveld will be in recovery for six weeks after throat surgery

Afrikaans pop star Bobby van Jaarsveld will be away from the mic for six-weeks after he undergoes throat surgery on Wednesday, his manager Ronel ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Tom Petty died surrounded by friends and family

US rocker Tom Petty died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest, his management has confirmed. The star was rushed to an LA hospital after being ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

WATCH: The black disease right now is greed, says Slikour

Two of the most successful businessmen in the entertainment industry, Slikour and DJ Sbu have warned about the dangers of overspending and greed, ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

I am dating superman, says Lalla Hirayama on her man

Lalla Hirayama credits her man with helping her resist the "fakeness" of the industry, and has described him as "Superman". Lalla has always been shy ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter feels Riky Rick should have cracked an invite to OPW TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi on her split: 'Sometimes things don't work out' TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS: AKA & Bonang serve goals in Paris TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

ANC KwaZulu-Natal lives to fight another day
"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear
X