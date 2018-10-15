IN MEMES | After 18 years in jail, all Promise wants is his backroom

Imagine your son, who is 45 years old comes back from prison after 18 years and demands not only to be the "man of the house" but wants his backroom so he can shag his girlfriends in peace.

Sounds crazy? Well that's exactly what tweeps tuned in to watch on Moja Love's Uthando Noxolo on Sunday.

Promise Kunene came back from prison after 18 years and told his mother that he wants to be respected and to assume the role of the "head of the household".

Promise explained he really called the show because he wanted to apologise because acting out of anger when his demands were not met, he broke all the windows of the house.