IN MEMES | After 18 years in jail, all Promise wants is his backroom

Imagine your son, who is 45 years old comes back from prison after 18 years and demands not only to be the "man of the house" but wants his backroom so he can shag his girlfriends in peace.
Sounds crazy? Well that's exactly what tweeps tuned in to watch on Moja Love's Uthando Noxolo on Sunday.
Promise Kunene came back from prison after 18 years and told his mother that he wants to be respected and to assume the role of the "head of the household".
Promise explained he really called the show because he wanted to apologise because acting out of anger when his demands were not met, he broke all the windows of the house.
45 year old Promise Kunene is back from prison after 18 years demanding to be the man of the house despite his mother having remarried.
He wants to apologize for breaking all the house windows out of anger.
Tweeps shared memes to show how they felt about Promise's demands.
It didn't help that when asked what it was that he was apologising for, he wrote down "bed behaviour" instead of "bad", which just showed Twitter he wasn't even sincere.
Lol this is so https://t.co/2jD3oHiddJ out of words #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/XnQoZUUQiy— Ron (@drdwing) October 14, 2018
#UthandoNoxolo jerr o tough mo.Promise weeeee you wanna share the love kante? pic.twitter.com/RHiZ0LROCL— phuti mathobela (@phuti_mathobela) October 14, 2018
This whole episode was a joke tbh 😂#Uthandonoxolo pic.twitter.com/gYCQP8I9ZA— mfeng tshelete (@Audriinah_) October 14, 2018
"Bed behaviour" #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/Dm7b6GzZAj— 🌺Phumz Madonsela🌺 (@PhumzMadonsela) October 14, 2018
Did Promise just say he won't contribute anything to the family 😏 this guy is suffering from craziness. #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/gb72tYNmYo— Shka ♥ 💖🔥 (@Boboshkalicious) October 14, 2018
This is confusing but sad#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/SMQO94bIAG— Mancuthu (@Vuzu_M) October 13, 2018
This episode man... 😂🔥 #Uthandonoxolo pic.twitter.com/wEUEkN4XMV— i even bodyo isht (@bongz275) October 14, 2018
This guy thinks his parents owe him a backroom yeeer #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/4XBqFSyEn8— Shka ♥ 💖🔥 (@Boboshkalicious) October 14, 2018
Promise wants his grandmama’s room back #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/67FZtD07Lh— Phindz (@keletso30933369) October 14, 2018
This guy feels like the world owes him mxm! #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/gkhEX9gkzw— Simply $€££0™ (@selloAP) October 14, 2018
#UthandoNoxolo 45 years you dont contribute yet you have demands ..the liver .. when are you moving out baba pic.twitter.com/uKz9VQWlKl— Sbusiso (@sbukhumalo63) October 14, 2018