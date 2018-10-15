Motlatsi Mafatshe on becoming a Isidingo director: I'm more than just Sechaba

Isidingo actor Motlatsi Mafatshe has heated up screens with his role as Sechaba on the popular soapie for years but has taken the next step in his career by officially joining the show's directing team.

The star recently took control of the cameras for his directorial debut on Isidingo and told TshisaLIVE he wanted to show he was more than just an actor.

"I was ecstatic to have it (the episode) air on TV. I have been training for some time now and finally I am seeing the fruits of it all. I studied production and scriptwriting so this is something that I have always seen myself doing. It is more work for me but now is the right time. I want to show that there is more to me than being an actor."

Motlatsi has directed several scenes on the show in the past but it was the first time that he took the helm for an entire episode. He will now direct every sixth episode on the show.