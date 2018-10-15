Motlatsi Mafatshe on becoming a Isidingo director: I'm more than just Sechaba
Isidingo actor Motlatsi Mafatshe has heated up screens with his role as Sechaba on the popular soapie for years but has taken the next step in his career by officially joining the show's directing team.
The star recently took control of the cameras for his directorial debut on Isidingo and told TshisaLIVE he wanted to show he was more than just an actor.
"I was ecstatic to have it (the episode) air on TV. I have been training for some time now and finally I am seeing the fruits of it all. I studied production and scriptwriting so this is something that I have always seen myself doing. It is more work for me but now is the right time. I want to show that there is more to me than being an actor."
Motlatsi has directed several scenes on the show in the past but it was the first time that he took the helm for an entire episode. He will now direct every sixth episode on the show.
But if you thought that this means you will see less of him on screens, you are wrong.
"I am not going anywhere. It was my dream to be on Isidingo and then to direct it and I am not going to give up on that. The scheduling is interesting because I will still act in episodes I direct so I will be in front of the camera and head back behind it to direct and edit. It is interesting."
While Motlatsi is taking it all in his stride, he admits that it means he has less time for his family.
"It is very difficult. Even last week I went to bed shaking because my body was so exhausted. I see people pushing and I want to be at their level. I want to be a living example of being able to reach your dreams no matter where you were born or raised. It has humbled me. The only thing that hurts is when you are home with your family but still working. But I am doing all of this for them and they are supportive."