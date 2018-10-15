WATCH | Zahara & Amanda Black blown away by Idols teen sensation Yanga
The competition still has several more weeks to run but Idols SA hopeful Yanga has already impressed the likes of Zahara and Amanda Black.
Fans of the star nearly had a heart attack when their fave was left on stage with Xae waiting for Proverb to announced who received the least votes for the week. Xae's number came up and she left the show.
Yanga celebrated her narrow escape by giving a show-stopping rendition of Zahara’s Xa Bendingena Mama and closed the show with If This Isn’t Love by Jennifer Hudson.
#IdolsSA— Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) October 14, 2018
She is 16.
Yanga
No words
RT pic.twitter.com/eYA9vj7X05
Yanga better win this season.. Wowza😍😢#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/e28EZ2l2Cq— Pamela Mavuso (@Ladee_Goddiva) October 14, 2018
Her performances got the attention of Amanda Black and Zahara, who both took to social media to applaud the star and offer their support.
I love this kid. #yanga, #idolsSA pic.twitter.com/fWYApm03VG— True_Sherry (@true_sherry) October 14, 2018
@yanga_sobetwa #Destiny I dedicate it to you 💜#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/ulFNnmKAT1— ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) October 14, 2018
I’m not gonna lie guys!! I couldn’t breathe!!! Yanga ❤️😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #IdolsSA— Amanda Black (@AmandaBlackSA) October 14, 2018
The social media streets were a mess after Yanga's performance as memes and messages flew around the net.
I am King B fan...but I am must admit Yanga is our next idol #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/TxwnlkywYu— 🌈26 October🍦🍰🌤️ (@introvet_thumbo) October 14, 2018
Yazi Vusi Nova and Yanga reminds me that we r supposed to be paid just to be Xhosa #IdolsSA— Tee Sbu Black (@teesbublack) October 14, 2018
Yanga has "That thing" maaaan what exactly is it??? Yanga is Zahara,Zahara is Yanga 😭😭😭😭😭 #IdolsSA #TelkomFam pic.twitter.com/cdbh8aopFS— LadyKay (@Lady_Kaay_) October 14, 2018
#IdolsSA— NgwanaKoPitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) October 14, 2018
My Top 2, Yanga and Thando. Idc idc! ✋🏿 pic.twitter.com/AeL742XyB0
Yanga is so talented shame😍😍😍😍😍#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/NQoVeat8Y8— I am Bertha, a September baby ❤️❤️ (@BerthaHawells3) October 14, 2018
King B, yanga and thato for me #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/062fvtHhNJ— Ps Boipelo (Pelo) Mmolawa (@ps_pelo) October 14, 2018
#IdolsSA Yanga n Thando are the real deals pic.twitter.com/9t69UjG0gP— Mashimbyi Vuti (@Vuti10) October 14, 2018
#IdolsSA is cancelled, yanga is the winner 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TWWPbRuutD— Lutendo Khorommbi (@LutendoKhoromm2) October 14, 2018
#IdolsSA yanga guys...she gives me goosies😢 guys pic.twitter.com/e1UGPzFus4— Tharkie (@thakhi_mcsales) October 14, 2018
Fan favourite King B also dominated the night with a stirring performance of Kelly Khumalo’s Baby Please and Adele’s Make You Feel My Love.
He got a standing ovation from both Somizi and Unathi
Unathi even encouraged him to launch a one-man show so she can listen to him for three hours.