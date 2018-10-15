WATCH | Zahara & Amanda Black blown away by Idols teen sensation Yanga

The competition still has several more weeks to run but Idols SA hopeful Yanga has already impressed the likes of Zahara and Amanda Black.

Fans of the star nearly had a heart attack when their fave was left on stage with Xae waiting for Proverb to announced who received the least votes for the week. Xae's number came up and she left the show.

Yanga celebrated her narrow escape by giving a show-stopping rendition of Zahara’s Xa Bendingena Mama and closed the show with If This Isn’t Love by Jennifer Hudson.