WATCH | Zahara & Amanda Black blown away by Idols teen sensation Yanga

15 October 2018 - 11:02 By Kyle Zeeman
Idols SA teen sensation Yanga Sobetwa has got the thumbs up from a number of local stars.
The competition still has several more weeks to run but Idols SA hopeful Yanga has already impressed the likes of Zahara and Amanda Black.

Fans of the star nearly had a heart attack when their fave was left on stage with Xae waiting for Proverb to announced who received the least votes for the week. Xae's number came up and she left the show.

Yanga celebrated her narrow escape by giving a show-stopping rendition of Zahara’s Xa Bendingena Mama  and closed the show with If This Isn’t Love by Jennifer Hudson.

Her performances got the attention of Amanda Black and Zahara, who both took to social media to applaud the star and offer their support.

The social media streets were a mess after Yanga's performance as memes and messages flew around the net.

Fan favourite King B also dominated the night with a stirring performance of Kelly Khumalo’s Baby Please and Adele’s Make You Feel My Love.

He got a standing ovation from both Somizi and Unathi

Unathi even encouraged him to launch a one-man show so she can listen to him for three hours. 

WATCH | Here’s why Yanga is Mzansi’s new fave Idols SA contestant

Can we also just discuss King B's Vosh-no!
