Swoon! Loyiso Bala pens the sweetest letter to his wife
Celebrity couple Loyiso and Jennifer Bala recently celebrated seven years of marital bliss.
And to commemorate the special milestone Loyiso poured his heart out in a letter to the queen of his heart.
"They say 7 is the number for completion. Yet, I feel like we’re only just getting started. This is to many more years of love, joy and completeness with you. Happy 7th anniversary baby!"
Jennifer also shared a loved-up message to her man.
View this post on Instagram
Happy 7th wedding anniversary Baby! ✨✨✨ They say that when you sail through your seventh year together, you will be able to sail through all the years that you will share together. They also say that the secret of a happy marriage remains a secret and that a “good marriage” is between a blind woman and a deaf man 😇 ▫️ Either way, we have officially made it past the 7 year itch, have two little humans we love more than anything in this world and have put up with each other for the past 10 years. I’d say that’s certainly something worth celebrating. 😘😘😘 ▫️ “Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance.” – I Corinthians 13:7 NLT ▫️ Here’s to a lifetime of anniversaries and to hopefully never giving up. ✨✨✨