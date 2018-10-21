TshisaLIVE

Swoon! Loyiso Bala pens the sweetest letter to his wife

21 October 2018 - 13:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Loyiso and Jennifer Bala are totally besotted with each other.
Loyiso and Jennifer Bala are totally besotted with each other.
Image: Instagram/Loyiso Bala

Celebrity couple Loyiso and Jennifer Bala recently celebrated seven years of marital bliss. 

And to commemorate the special milestone Loyiso poured his heart out in a letter to the queen of his heart. 

"They say 7 is the number for completion. Yet, I feel like we’re only just getting started. This is to many more years of love, joy and completeness with you. Happy 7th anniversary baby!" 

Jennifer also shared a loved-up message to her man. 

View this post on Instagram

Happy 7th wedding anniversary Baby! ✨✨✨ They say that when you sail through your seventh year together, you will be able to sail through all the years that you will share together. They also say that the secret of a happy marriage remains a secret and that a “good marriage” is between a blind woman and a deaf man 😇 ▫️ Either way, we have officially made it past the 7 year itch, have two little humans we love more than anything in this world and have put up with each other for the past 10 years. I’d say that’s certainly something worth celebrating. 😘😘😘 ▫️ “Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance.” – I Corinthians 13:7 NLT ▫️ Here’s to a lifetime of anniversaries and to hopefully never giving up. ✨✨✨ ‭‭

A post shared by J E N N I F E R B A L A (@jenniferbala) on

Heavy K on blessing his dad: My father is a strong man but he cried

Of all the things his hard work has awarded him, buying his father a house is one of the biggest highlights of Heavy K's life
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

I had to look after white people while my own child was home alone – Lillian Dube on apartheid

"I have known both sides of midnight and know what it feels have been treated like you are less of a human."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Babes Wodumo on being Mampintsha's protégé & legacy!

"Mampintsha and I are fine. Despite everything that has been said about us, si right thina," said Babes.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Zodwa shakes her booty & gets hit with 'porn star' comments

Zodwa Wabantu left a tweep speechless.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Tumi Morake spills the tea on OPW 'humiliation' & exit TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Kelly Khumalo & Chad Da Don sex it up in new music video TshisaLIVE
  3. Kelly Khumalo on haters claiming Chad Da Don will die for working with her: ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Manaka Ranaka’s mom is every parent EVER! TshisaLIVE
  5. Isidingo’s Motlatsi on being judged for coming from ikasi: It doesn’t make me ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X