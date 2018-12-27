Skolopad's 2018 has been one helluva ride

Skolopad has always wanted to be famous and launch her music career, but 2018 saw her go back on that dream several times, after she failed to get the recognition she craved.

Despite all of her best efforts, Skolopad's music career practically failed to amount to anything. Instead, she made headlines for her feud with Zodwa Wabantu.

Towards the end of the year, Skolopad was so down and out that she took a bunch of pills to "rest."

She said it was not a suicide attempt and insisted that she merely wanted to rest.

"Yes, I have wanted to die many times before. I just didn't make it. This time I just wanted to rest."