Skolopad's 2018 has been one helluva ride

27 December 2018 - 10:00 By Jessica Levitt
Skolopad has turned over a new leaf and wants to get on with her life.
Skolopad has always wanted to be famous and launch her music career, but 2018 saw her go back on that dream several times, after she failed to get the recognition she craved.

Despite all of her best efforts, Skolopad's music career practically failed to amount to anything. Instead, she made headlines for her feud with Zodwa Wabantu.

Towards the end of the year, Skolopad was so down and out that she took a bunch of pills to "rest."

She said it was not a suicide attempt and insisted that she merely wanted to rest.

"Yes, I have wanted to die many times before. I just didn't make it. This time I just wanted to rest."

Less than two months later Skolopad was involved in a car accident that left four people injured and one person dead.

There have been some questions regarding the circumstances around the incident, in which Skolopad was the driver of one of the cars involved in the accident.

Since then, she's kept a low-profile.

She had earlier said she was engaged, despite only knowing her "bae" for a brief period.

On social media, it's selfie-time as per usual.

Lol this App🙈🤣🤣🤣

😘😘

