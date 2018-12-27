Zoleka Mandela's weird cravings: I crave petrol, loads of ice, sand & chalk!

As Zoleka Mandela counts down to the birth of her 5th baby, she's revealed some of the bizarre cravings this pregnancy has brought with it.

While most women crave ice cream at 2am, Zoleka has been craving things like petrol and sand.

Taking to Instagram Zoleka told fans that her baby bump currently feels like she swallowed "Santa and 2/3 of his reindeers".

"I struggle with eating food (maybe it’s a result of my anti-depressants or the pressure of baby Bashala on my abdomen) but I crave petrol, loads of ice which I chew constantly, sand and chalk! I could literally lick on a carrot or potato pulled straight out the ground, maybe even an earthworm at this point but that would make me gag."

Despite all the challenges that has come with being pregnant, Zoleka said she would definitely still do it all over again, given the chance.

"Would I fall pregnant again (in 2-3yrs) and do this a thousand times over again ... the answer is still YES."