K.O: Being a rapper isn’t about music anymore

Hip-hop veteran K.O has been in the game for over a decade and believes that being a rapper is no longer just about dropping hits, but also creating a legacy outside of music.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the former Teargas rapper said that the way hip-hop was set up, if you were not in people’s faces you “are consigned to the backseat and obscurity”.

That is why it has become so important for musicians to go beyond music and start companies and side hustles.

“Hip -hop has now branched out. It's not about just having the big song, or the big album, anymore. It is now about entrepreneurship and doing things outside of music. You have to have a passion for things outside of your craft.”