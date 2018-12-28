TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Tears as The Herd's Dingane is cursed by MaMngadi

28 December 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Tiisetso Thoka plays the role of Dingane on 'The Herd'
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Winnie Ntshaba cast a spell on local TV fans when she took up the role of MaMngadi on The Herd. In fact, she even cast a spell on the show's Dingane so he wouldn't spill the tea on what she was doing.

Poor Dingane never stood a chance against the spell which and spent weeks losing those close to him because they had no idea about the curse.

Fans were heartbroken as Dingane became a zombie and shared his tears as he watched his life fall apart.

Not that Ma cared. She continued with her reign of terror and targeted Kayise next. 

In the end, Kayise's life was saved by Lwandle and Dingane's bae, who asked him to kill her to try break the curse. 

It was so tense, fam. We even had spasms in our toes from all the clinching.

MaMngadi also has an odd fascination with livers, using it in many of her curses.

So, if you are planning to eat liver this festive, best not to.

TshisaLIVE
