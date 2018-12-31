Five of the spiciest clapbacks in 2018

Social media has always been a battlefield, with endless twars between celebrities. This year, there was no shortage of online spats on Twitter.

These are five of the spiciest clapbacks we saw in 2018.

Bonang Matheba vs Phil Mphela

Media darling Bonang Matheba is seldom without a comeback to attacks on social media, even in the days when she employed the standard hater response of, “Kill them with a smile and silence”.

Blogger Phil Mphela was on the receiving end of Matheba’s sting when he raised her issues with the taxman.

Matheba tweeted back: “You’re a parasite. A scum bag. A disgusting example of the filth I have to deal with on a daily basis. You know nothing about the industry you claim to work in... Die slow! Your mess ends today!”

That tweet, like most juicy ones posted in anger, was later deleted, but the memory of that clapback lives on for fans of Matheba.