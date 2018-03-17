One of South Africa’s top businesswomen‚ impaled by Black Twitter on Saturday over an ill-advised tweet‚ responded by apologising and offering R200‚000 for job creation.

Billionaire Magda Wierzycka‚ the chief executive of financial services company Sygnia‚ launched a day-long furore with a 7.15am tweet saying: “I often get asked‚ how can I help SA? Our biggest challenge = job creation. A thought: let every household employ just 1 more cleaning lady or gardener. Just 1. I know it’s a financial sacrifice. But we all need to sacrifice if we are to save SA. Imagine the impact.”

Clearly‚ the businesswoman did not imagine the impact her words would have. Twitter erupted with criticism‚ including this comment from Gilad Isaacs: