How UkhoziFm's Song of the Year divided Twitter

03 January 2019 - 09:53 By Odwa Mjo
King Monada's Malwedhe landed third place on UkhoziFm's song of the year list.
King Monada's Malwedhe landed third place on UkhoziFm's song of the year list.
Image: Instagram/ King Monada

KwaZulu-Natal radio station UkhoziFm's choice for 2018's Song of the Year sparked a debate that divided Twitter.

UkhoziFm announced DJ Prince Kaybee and Busiswa's hit song Banomoya as the song to end 2018, despite debate that Limpopo DJ  King Monada's Malwedhe should have been number one.

Monada's hit single dominated social media and airwaves as many South Africans shared videos of the Idibala dance move which went viral. 

Malwedhe made it to UkhoziFm's list in third place following Manqonqo's Eyadini in second place. However, many were not impressed, with some accusing UkhoziFm and its listeners of tribalism for voting for a Nguni song.

Other songs that made the list include Dladla Mshunqisi's Amalukuluku at number 4 and Moya Wami by Abathandwa in fifth place. 

The national radio station, which boasts a following of 7.3 million listeners, ruffled some feathers on Twitter:

Others simply felt Banomoya's win was well deserved

Prince Kaybee responds to tribalism claims over his Song of the Year victory

Even Arthur Mafokate weighed in on tribalism in the industry.
