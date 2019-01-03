How UkhoziFm's Song of the Year divided Twitter
KwaZulu-Natal radio station UkhoziFm's choice for 2018's Song of the Year sparked a debate that divided Twitter.
UkhoziFm announced DJ Prince Kaybee and Busiswa's hit song Banomoya as the song to end 2018, despite debate that Limpopo DJ King Monada's Malwedhe should have been number one.
Halala @princekaybeeSA @busiswaah 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 #UkhoziFmNYE #IngomaEhlukanisaUnyaka 2018-2019— Ukhozi FM Official (@ukhozi_fm) December 31, 2018
Monada's hit single dominated social media and airwaves as many South Africans shared videos of the Idibala dance move which went viral.
Malwedhe made it to UkhoziFm's list in third place following Manqonqo's Eyadini in second place. However, many were not impressed, with some accusing UkhoziFm and its listeners of tribalism for voting for a Nguni song.
Other songs that made the list include Dladla Mshunqisi's Amalukuluku at number 4 and Moya Wami by Abathandwa in fifth place.
The national radio station, which boasts a following of 7.3 million listeners, ruffled some feathers on Twitter:
Thank you King Monada you are a national number 1, we'll deal with tribalists and UkhoziFM later pic.twitter.com/IimWJNVnS5— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) January 1, 2019
Another tribalism cleansing ceremony is required at UKhozi Fm. I will buy the sheep pic.twitter.com/e2fXCKJ3vj— African Idiot (@idiot_african) January 1, 2019
King Monada doesn’t need validation from Tribalistic Station like #UkhoziFM. The remains he has the biggest song in the country.— Master J (@JostaMasterJ) January 1, 2019
@ukhozi_fm must stop being tribalist, Banomoya shouldn't have won. They won because Prince kB n Busiswa are Zulus pic.twitter.com/959RRCW1C1— Muzi Mgenge (@nazomagenge) January 1, 2019
SABC must review this decision of letting only one radio station dictate to the rest of the country which song is the song of the year simply based on its large listenership!Or else this year again we going to experience a situation whereby a maskandi song wll be song of the year— treasure (@treasur72203179) January 1, 2019
Others simply felt Banomoya's win was well deserved
"Banomoya is not Song of the Year, didn't— Ofentse Mwase🎞️📽️🔥🔥🔥 (@unclescrooch) January 1, 2019
play on many stations, it only played on
Ukhozi FM😒"
Ukhozi FM is Most radio stations😂 9
Million listeners pic.twitter.com/tdU4Q8yolK
Fact is, while others were tweeting fainting videos about their fave, others were sending smses voting for their fave.— uNdlunkulu Xoli 👑 (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) January 1, 2019
👆That's where it's at.
No arguments plz, kuyashisa
🌞✋️😅 #UkhoziFM #SongOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/8LZQ3OXl3o
Isn't Ukhozi fm national? Aren't votes open for the whole country? Manje nifunan? #SongOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/AFaWoVyVWx— Call me Ziezy (@anka_bane2) January 1, 2019
#Banomoya Has been no 1 since mid December, so give props when they are due Prince KayBee has been working since the other hit of Club control where he also won an award pic.twitter.com/p2ybBH6vUf— Sibusiso Gama (@Sibusisogp) January 1, 2019
I love #Malwedhe I'd seen it as a serious contender for the Summer Song. But here's the thing, u can't beat the sort of being deliberate, strategic, timeous, consistent that #Banomoya has been. Failure to build on momentum&poor artist management is fatal. Miss me on tribalism BS.— Asanda Magaqa (@asandamagaqa) January 1, 2019