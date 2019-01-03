How UkhoziFm's Song of the Year divided Twitter

Monada's hit single dominated social media and airwaves as many South Africans shared videos of the Idibala dance move which went viral.

Malwedhe made it to UkhoziFm's list in third place following Manqonqo's Eyadini in second place. However, many were not impressed, with some accusing UkhoziFm and its listeners of tribalism for voting for a Nguni song.



Other songs that made the list include Dladla Mshunqisi's Amalukuluku at number 4 and Moya Wami by Abathandwa in fifth place.



The national radio station, which boasts a following of 7.3 million listeners, ruffled some feathers on Twitter: