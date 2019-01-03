TshisaLIVE

This is how Abomama brought scandal to church

03 January 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Abomama Bemthandazo totally won Mzansi over!
Khanyi Mbau shut down all the haters who still believed that she cannot act, with a starring role in the drama series Abomama Bemthandazo.

The series told the story of a church group that are sucked into the criminal underworld and they learn that R2m has been hidden away for the group's Mapule to use by her brother.

What she doesn't know is that the money belongs to a local heist king and butcher, who has been double crossed.

Mapule takes the news to her prayer group, where they come up with a plan to use the money for good.

What follows is one hell of a journey as they go through everything from temptation to jail.

Eventually the pressure of the secret was too much for Dorah, who took her own life as drama mounted around her.

It was so hectic, we needed to take a walk after to just clear our head.

