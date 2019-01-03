This is how Abomama brought scandal to church

Khanyi Mbau shut down all the haters who still believed that she cannot act, with a starring role in the drama series Abomama Bemthandazo.

The series told the story of a church group that are sucked into the criminal underworld and they learn that R2m has been hidden away for the group's Mapule to use by her brother.

What she doesn't know is that the money belongs to a local heist king and butcher, who has been double crossed.

Mapule takes the news to her prayer group, where they come up with a plan to use the money for good.