Pearl Thusi stands by R Kelly boycott

Pearl Thusi has stood firm on her decision to #MuteRKelly after an explosive documentary claimed to have lifted the lid on the US star's alleged affairs with underage girls.

The documentary, titled Surviving R Kelly featured accounts by R Kelly's alleged victims and was aired over several days.

John Legend was one of several celebrities who featured in the documentary. Others include talk-show host Wendy Williams and singer Sparkle.

It drew sharp reaction from audiences around the world and the hashtag #MuteRKelly trended.

Pearl was one of several SA celebrities to voice their outrage over the claims made in the video and lambasted R Kelly.