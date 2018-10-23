WATCH | #SurvivingRKelly: Accusers share their stories in mini-doccie

Several women have joined forces to detail through a docu-series how they were allegedly abused by 51-year-old crooner R.Kelly.

The docu-series takes a look at these accusations and features interviews with multiple women who claim R.Kelly sexually, physically and mentally abused them.

According to Rolling Stone the show Surviving R. Kelly is scheduled to debut early next year.

Even though the I believe hitmaker is celebrated as one of the greatest R&B singers of all time, his career has been riddled with rumors of abuse, predatory behaviour, and pedophilia.