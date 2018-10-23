TshisaLIVE

WATCH | #SurvivingRKelly: Accusers share their stories in mini-doccie

23 October 2018 - 11:17 By Chrizelda Kekana
R.Kelly's accusers have come together to share their stories about him.
Image: Via Instagram

Several women have joined forces to detail through a docu-series how they were allegedly abused by 51-year-old crooner R.Kelly. 

The docu-series takes a look at these accusations and features interviews with multiple women who claim R.Kelly sexually, physically and mentally abused them.  

According to Rolling Stone the show Surviving R. Kelly is scheduled to debut early next year.

Even though the I believe hitmaker is celebrated as one of the greatest R&B singers of all time, his career has been riddled with rumors of abuse, predatory behaviour, and pedophilia.

Despite damning evidence and multiple witnesses, to date none of these accusations have seemingly affected him and most of the allegations haven't been able to stick.

For the first time ever, survivors and people from R. Kelly’s inner circle have come forward with new allegations about his sexual, mental and physical abuse.

Watch the official trailer below:

