WATCH | Here’s a peek into Trevor Noah’s new R279-million LA crib - report

Talk about levels, life goals, living the dream & being guaped!

SA comedian and The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah has reportedly splurged a whopping $20-million (R279-million) on a flashy crib in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

US celebrity news site TMZ.com reported on Tuesday evening that its real estate sources confirmed Trevor had apparently bought the pad through a blind trust.

The extravagant and ultra-modern double storey mansion apparently sits on a 1.31-acre property, which has spectacular views of LA.

And if you’re wondering what kind of house you get with such a price tag, think “infinity pool, 500-gallon saltwater aquarium, home theater and ultra-private VIP suite”.

Luxury Houses, a US-based website which features a range of high-end houses in the States, shared a video of the flashy crib on its YouTube channel in August 2018.