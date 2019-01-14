Robbie Malinga Jnr launches talks to boost confidence in young boys

Robbie Malinga Jnr will be giving a series of talks across different communities to help instill confidence in young boys.

Taking to Instagram recently, Robbie revealed that the talks would kick off in the Vaal at the end of the month.

"While growing up I’ve been blessed enough to never have lacked but my parents had always instilled in me lessons about where they came from. Appreciating what we have and lessons on never forgetting about those that need us during tough times and extending a helping hand."

Robbie explained that the idea of the talks was born after he realised how the boy child was often "forgotten and neglected".

The teenager told TshisaLIVE that he planned to take the talks to provinces across the country.

"Society often focuses on girls, which could leave boys feeling neglected and bitter as they grow into adults. We want to help change that by boosting dignity and confidence."